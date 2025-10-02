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PANews reported on October 2nd that whale trader James Wynn posted on the X platform: "I once turned a small amount of money into $100 million on HyperLiquid. Now I will try to repeat my success, but I will switch to the perpetual contract DEX Aster to execute trading operations. All transactions will be public so that everyone can watch again."PANews reported on October 2nd that whale trader James Wynn posted on the X platform: "I once turned a small amount of money into $100 million on HyperLiquid. Now I will try to repeat my success, but I will switch to the perpetual contract DEX Aster to execute trading operations. All transactions will be public so that everyone can watch again."

James Wynn announces he will switch from HyperLiquid to Aster to execute the transaction

Author: PANews
Source: PANews
2025/10/02 09:56
1 min read
Aster
ASTER$0.6814-2.02%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.01429-0.76%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

PANews reported on October 2nd that whale trader James Wynn posted on the X platform: "I once turned a small amount of money into $100 million on HyperLiquid. Now I will try to repeat my success, but I will switch to the perpetual contract DEX Aster to execute trading operations. All transactions will be public so that everyone can watch again."

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Tags:
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