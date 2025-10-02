XRP Treasury Company VivoPower Completes $19 Million in Equity Funding

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed XRP treasury company VivoPower announced that it has completed US$19 million in equity financing through the issuance of additional common stock at a price of US$6.05 per share. The new funds are intended to support the company's digital asset treasury strategic transformation, including the acquisition, management and long-term holding of XRP.
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