XRP Treasury Company VivoPower Completes $19 Million in Equity Funding

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed XRP treasury company VivoPower announced that it has completed US$19 million in equity financing through the issuance of additional common stock at a price of US$6.05 per share. The new funds are intended to support the company's digital asset treasury strategic transformation, including the acquisition, management and long-term holding of XRP. PANews reported on October 2 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed XRP treasury company VivoPower announced that it has completed US$19 million in equity financing through the issuance of additional common stock at a price of US$6.05 per share. The new funds are intended to support the company's digital asset treasury strategic transformation, including the acquisition, management and long-term holding of XRP.