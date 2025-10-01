Solana Ecosystem Re-staking Protocol KYROS Airdrop Snapshot Completed

PANews reported on October 1st that KYROS, the Solana ecosystem restaking protocol, announced that it had completed its airdrop snapshot at 8:00 AM on September 30th. Users can check the airdrop status once the page is live. Full information about KYROS, including airdrop details, token economics, and long-term prospects, will be released soon. PANews reported on October 1st that KYROS, the Solana ecosystem restaking protocol, announced that it had completed its airdrop snapshot at 8:00 AM on September 30th. Users can check the airdrop status once the page is live. Full information about KYROS, including airdrop details, token economics, and long-term prospects, will be released soon.