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Both Ripple and XRP have been a topic of debate in the crypto community for years. However, recent discussions have reignited interest in its current and future role within the global finance sector. Market experts are now asking whether XRP is genuinely reforming the financial system or simply recreating existing banking structures on the blockchain. […]Both Ripple and XRP have been a topic of debate in the crypto community for years. However, recent discussions have reignited interest in its current and future role within the global finance sector. Market experts are now asking whether XRP is genuinely reforming the financial system or simply recreating existing banking structures on the blockchain. […]

Pundit Claims That Ripple Is Building The Banking System Right On The Blockchain Using XRP

Author: Bitcoinist
Source: Bitcoinist
2025/09/30 02:30
3 min read
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XRP$1.2402-1.67%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

Both Ripple and XRP have been a topic of debate in the crypto community for years. However, recent discussions have reignited interest in its current and future role within the global finance sector. Market experts are now asking whether XRP is genuinely reforming the financial system or simply recreating existing banking structures on the blockchain. Despite scrutiny, the cryptocurrency continues to have a significant influence on the cross-border payments industry. 

Ripple To Replicate Traditional Banking With XRP

Market expert Xaif Crypto shared a video post on X social media, highlighting the views of Jeff Booth, a Canadian Entrepreneur and author best known for his bestselling book ‘The Price of Tomorrow.’ According to Xaif Crypto, Booth emphasized that XRP is essentially mirroring the existing traditional banking system rather than subverting it.   

In the video, Booth elaborates that traditional bank models rely on creating money through lending and charging interest—a system that has remained largely unchanged for centuries. The Canadian author noted that while the concept of decentralization and blockchain-based money transfer is promising, applying it within a closed, controlled system for governments and banks may undermine its transformative potential. 

His analysis underscored the nuances in the ongoing debate over the purpose of cryptocurrencies. He also stressed that not all participants in the crypto space are acting with ill intent, highlighting that some are genuinely attempting to innovate and transform the space. Nevertheless, replicating traditional banking practices on a decentralized ledger raises both philosophical and practical challenges. 

Booth notes that if the blockchain merely reproduces a system based on perpetual interest and money creation, it may reinforce the very inequalities that decentralized technology was created to address. His commentary further suggested that while XRP may be a step toward modernizing banking infrastructure, it may not fully achieve the vision of a truly reimagined financial system that is decentralized and equitable. 

XRP As A Foundation For The Digital Era

A contrasting perspective comes from crypto analyst Pumpius on X, who highlighted comments from Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse from years ago. According to him, Garlinghouse asserted that XRP, along with Bitcoin, has the potential to surpass traditional assets such as gold and diamonds. 

Unlike gold, which has historically functioned as a long-term store of value, or diamonds, which rely on scarcity and luxury appeal, Pumpius stated that XRP is positioned as programmable money with global settlement capabilities. He underscored that altcoin is not merely a speculative asset but a structural component of the emerging digital economy. 

By enabling rapid, programmable transactions, Pumpius declared that XRP could serve as the backbone for trade, settlements, and identity anchoring for the digital era. The analyst’s vision frames the asset as the foundation of a new monetary order, where traditional assets face competition from digital ones designed for efficiency and integration into global finance rails.

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