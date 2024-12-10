PEAQ

peaq is leading a global infrastructure revolution, empowering people to own and earn from the physical infrastructure they use, such as mobility, energy, and connectivity. peaq is a layer-1 blockchain designed to be the go-to backbone for the Machine Economy, now known as DePIN. It is home to more than 50 applications in 21 industries and to the 2,000,000+ devices, vehicles, machines, and robots (Machine RWAs) that run on them. peaq serves as permissionless, borderless digital infrastructure for increasingly intelligent machines to serve all of humanity – the 100%, not just the 1% – democratizing abundance in the Age of AI and job automation.

NavnPEAQ

RangeringNo.290

Markedsverdi$0.00

Fullt utvannet markedsverdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolum/markedsgrense (24 timer)0.63%

Opplagsforsyning1,301,796,138.357407

Maksimal forsyning0

Total forsyning4,324,905,613.484762

Opplagsforsyning%

Utstedelsesdato--

Prisen for aktivaen da den først ble utstedt--

All-time high0.7533827025580973,2024-12-10

Laveste pris0.05784783537206197,2025-08-02

Offentlig blokkjedePEAQEVM

