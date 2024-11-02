CARV

CARV is leading the development of the largest modular Identity and Data Layer (IDL) for gaming, AI, and beyond. With over 900 game and AI integrations, CARV supports 30% of all Web3 games, serving more than 9.5 million registered players, including 2.8 million unique on-chain CARV ID holders. Ranking among the top three globally for unique active wallets across 40+ chains, CARV has raised $50M from top investors like Tribe Capital, Temasek Vertex, and Animoca Brands. Backed by a team from Coinbase, Google, and Electronic Arts, CARV is transforming how data is used in gaming, AI, and beyond.

NavnCARV

RangeringNo.418

Markedsverdi$0.00

Fullt utvannet markedsverdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolum/markedsgrense (24 timer)3.07%

Opplagsforsyning295,209,453

Maksimal forsyning0

Total forsyning1,000,000,000

Opplagsforsyning%

Utstedelsesdato--

Prisen for aktivaen da den først ble utstedt--

All-time high1.3970622423614902,2024-11-02

Laveste pris0.21776804352245696,2025-06-27

Offentlig blokkjedeBASE

IntroduksjonCARV is leading the development of the largest modular Identity and Data Layer (IDL) for gaming, AI, and beyond. With over 900 game and AI integrations, CARV supports 30% of all Web3 games, serving more than 9.5 million registered players, including 2.8 million unique on-chain CARV ID holders. Ranking among the top three globally for unique active wallets across 40+ chains, CARV has raised $50M from top investors like Tribe Capital, Temasek Vertex, and Animoca Brands. Backed by a team from Coinbase, Google, and Electronic Arts, CARV is transforming how data is used in gaming, AI, and beyond.

Sektor

Sosiale medier

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfraskrivelse: Dataene leveres av cmc og bør ikke betraktes som investeringsråd.

MEXC er den enkleste måten å krypto på. Utforsk verdens ledende kryptovalutabørs for å kjøpe, handle og tjene krypto. Handle Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH og mer enn 3000 altcoins.MEXC er den enkleste måten å krypto på. Utforsk verdens ledende kryptovalutabørs for å kjøpe, handle og tjene krypto. Handle Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH og mer enn 3000 altcoins.
Søk
Favoritter
CARV/USDT
CARV
----
--
Høyeste kurs siste 24 timer
--
Laveste kurs siste 24 timer
--
24 timers volum (CARV)
--
24 timers mengde (USDT)
--
Diagram
Info
Ordrebok
Markedshandler
Ordrebok
Markedshandler
Ordrebok
Markedshandler
Markedshandler
Spot
Åpne ordrer（0）
Ordrehistorikk
Handelshistorie
Åpne posisjoner (0)
MEXC er den enkleste måten å krypto på. Utforsk verdens ledende kryptovalutabørs for å kjøpe, handle og tjene krypto. Handle Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH og mer enn 3000 altcoins.MEXC er den enkleste måten å krypto på. Utforsk verdens ledende kryptovalutabørs for å kjøpe, handle og tjene krypto. Handle Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH og mer enn 3000 altcoins.
CARV/USDT
--
--
‎--
Høyeste kurs siste 24 timer
--
Laveste kurs siste 24 timer
--
24 timers volum (CARV)
--
24 timers mengde (USDT)
--
Diagram
Ordrebok
Markedshandler
Info
Åpne ordrer（0）
Ordrehistorikk
Handelshistorie
Åpne posisjoner (0)
Loading...