CARV is leading the development of the largest modular Identity and Data Layer (IDL) for gaming, AI, and beyond. With over 900 game and AI integrations, CARV supports 30% of all Web3 games, serving more than 9.5 million registered players, including 2.8 million unique on-chain CARV ID holders. Ranking among the top three globally for unique active wallets across 40+ chains, CARV has raised $50M from top investors like Tribe Capital, Temasek Vertex, and Animoca Brands. Backed by a team from Coinbase, Google, and Electronic Arts, CARV is transforming how data is used in gaming, AI, and beyond.
RangeringNo.418
Markedsverdi$0.00
Fullt utvannet markedsverdi$0.00
Markedsandel%
Handelsvolum/markedsgrense (24 timer)3.07%
Opplagsforsyning295,209,453
Maksimal forsyning0
Total forsyning1,000,000,000
Opplagsforsyning%
Utstedelsesdato--
Prisen for aktivaen da den først ble utstedt--
All-time high1.3970622423614902,2024-11-02
Laveste pris0.21776804352245696,2025-06-27
Offentlig blokkjedeBASE
