XLM
Stellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.
VārdsXLM
ReitingsNo.15
Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00
Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00
Tirgus daļa0.0025%
Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.83%
Apjoms apgrozībā31,146,245,559.02977
Maksimālais apjoms50,001,806,812
Kopējais apjoms50,001,786,892.81785
Apgrozības koeficients0.6229%
Izdošanas datums2013-07-01 00:00:00
Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--
Visu laiku augstākā cena0.9381440281867981,2018-01-04
Zemākās cena0.001227100030519068,2014-11-18
Publiska blokķēdeXLM
Nozare
Sociālie tīkli
