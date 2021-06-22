WEMIX

WEMIX3.0 Mainnet is an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem. The Mainnet is a high-performance EVM-compatible open-source protocol powered by the SPoA(Stake-based Proof of Authority) consensus mechanism. The mainnet offers the highest security possible, based on decentralized on-chain governance via 40 Node Council Partners(NCP), also known as 40 WONDERS, while still ensuring high TPS. Consensus will evolve towards complete decentralization through a multi-phase democratized governance. WEMIX is the native coin of the WEMIX mega-ecosystem, used as a medium of exchange and payment method for gas fees. One WEMIX coin is minted per each subsequent block created, and PMR (Permanent Minting Reward) is distributed respectively to NCP (40%), stakers (10%), eco fund (25%), and maintenance (25%).

VārdsWEMIX

ReitingsNo.280

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa0.0001%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)1.19%

Apjoms apgrozībā421,642,456.6177949

Maksimālais apjoms590,000,000

Kopējais apjoms541,236,280.8652309

Apgrozības koeficients0.7146%

Izdošanas datums--

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena24.677931297626813,2021-11-21

Zemākās cena0.12754054,2021-06-22

Publiska blokķēdeWEMIX

