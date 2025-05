PYR

Designed as an easy-to-play and easy-to-build ecosystem, Vulcan Forged is a community-based project that promotes the development of world-class blockchain games by supporting developers through its development programs, incubation and crowdfunding. For blockchain game enthusiasts, Vulcan Forged is a one-stop shop where they can access popular games and a huge NFT marketplace to buy and sell digital assets in-game. The entire ecosystem is powered by its own PYR settlement, staking and utility token. The ERC20-compatible PYR is a cross-platform currency that can be used in game titles that are part of the Vulcan Forged ecosystem.

VārdsPYR

ReitingsNo.563

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)13.15%

Apjoms apgrozībā43,125,649.13239485

Maksimālais apjoms50,000,000

Kopējais apjoms50,000,000

Apgrozības koeficients0.8625%

Izdošanas datums--

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena49.73695922655937,2021-12-01

Zemākās cena0.8806085929424455,2025-04-07

Publiska blokķēdeETH

Nozare

Sociālie tīkli

