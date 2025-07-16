1. What is an ST Tag? To ensure the maturity and healthy development of the blockchain and crypto industry, while also protecting user interests, the MEXC platform has established "ST Rules". For1. What is an ST Tag? To ensure the maturity and healthy development of the blockchain and crypto industry, while also protecting user interests, the MEXC platform has established "ST Rules". For
Learn/Trading Guide/Spot/What is an ST Tag?

What is an ST Tag?

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Spot
Tagger
TAG$0.0005743+5.90%
Overtake
TAKE$0.32567+19.41%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006594-1.72%
WELL3
WELL$0.000048-16.08%
MAY
MAY$0.02798+2.04%

1. What is an ST Tag?


To ensure the maturity and healthy development of the blockchain and crypto industry, while also protecting user interests, the MEXC platform has established "ST Rules". For project tokens that trigger ST rules, MEXC will take measures such as adding an ST warning tag, suspending trading, or delisting the tokens.

2. How Does the Platform Handle Tokens that are Labeled with the ST Tag?


When a project token is labeled with the ST tag, it needs to undergo a comprehensive evaluation by MEXC. The overall process is as follows:

2.1 ST Tagged Project Passes Evaluation


If the project meets at least four evaluation criteria and the current price of the token is close to its initial listing price, the project will enter a three-calendar-day observation period. After this period, if the project is evaluated to be operating well overall, the ST tag will be removed.

2.2 ST Label Project Fails Evaluation


If the project fails to meet at least four evaluation criteria, the project team should rectify the project within a reasonable time determined by MEXC.

If the project can meet at least four evaluation criteria during the rectification period, it will enter the observation period. After this, if the project is evaluated to meet the standards and is operating well overall, the ST tag will be removed.

If the project fails to meet at least four evaluation criteria during the rectification period, the related trading pairs will be suspended from trading and delisted.

For detailed information about the evaluation criteria, you can read the ST Warning Rules for further understanding.

3. How Should Users Handle Tokens Labeled with the ST Tag


When a project token is labeled with the ST tag, it indicates that the token may be delisted, and you will not be able to deposit this token.

If the project ultimately fails MEXC's evaluation and gets delisted, MEXC will no longer support deposit and trading services for the related token and will allow you to withdraw your tokens within 30 days. Please withdraw the token to your personal wallet or another exchange promptly to avoid any asset loss.

If you continue to deposit the token to the MEXC platform after it has been delisted, the platform will return the deposited assets to the original sending address on the blockchain, which will incur some on-chain transaction fees. If this address is not your wallet address, please contact the original sending address platform for assistance with the deposit.

4. Where Will the ST Tag Be Displayed on the Platform


If a project token is labeled with the ST tag, you can view the ST tag on the spot trading page and the deposit/withdrawal page on the MEXC platform.

We will use the Website as an example. The tag is displayed similarly on the App.

On the spot trading page, a pop-up reminder will appear for project tokens labeled with the ST tag, and the ST tag will be displayed on the far right side of the project token's name. As shown in the picture below.


On the deposit page, when selecting the token, projects with the ST label will have the ST tag, as shown in the image below.


Similarly, on the withdrawal page, when selecting a cryptocurrency, project tokens labeled with the ST tag will also have the "ST" tag displayed, as shown in the picture below.


5. How to Check Which Assets Are Labeled with the ST Tag


You can regularly check the "Crypto Delisting" section under MEXC's "Announcements" center. MEXC publishes relevant announcements every month, listing the names of projects marked with the ST label. Please stay informed and ensure you receive relevant information promptly.


Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Ripple XRP is a cryptocurrency that primarily focuses on building a decentralised payments network to facilitate low-cost and cross-border transactions. It’s a native digital currency of the Ripple ne

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets w

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubb

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, the number of active addresses on Solana has dropped to 3.3 million, a new low in 12 months, representing a significant decline compared

Related Articles

MEXC Loans is Now Live!

MEXC Loans is Now Live!

MEXC Loans is a cryptocurrency lending solution introduced by MEXC. MEXC Loans allows users to collateralize one of their cryptocurrency assets to borrow another that they can then use for spot tradin

Spot Trading vs. Futures Trading: A Beginner's Guide to Determining Which is Right for You

Spot Trading vs. Futures Trading: A Beginner's Guide to Determining Which is Right for You

As the cryptocurrency market continues to mature, the diversification of trading tools has become a key factor in building robust investment strategies. Among global mainstream crypto exchanges, MEXC

What is a Stop-Limit Order?

What is a Stop-Limit Order?

The cryptocurrency market is volatile, prices can swing sharply, and even slight delays may lead to missed opportunities or unnecessary losses. A stop-limit order is a widely used automated trading to

Spot Market Trading Rules

Spot Market Trading Rules

In cryptocurrency spot trading, beyond price analysis and strategy selection, understanding and following the trading platform's market rules is equally crucial. For MEXC users, each trading pair not

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus