MEXC DEX+ Rewards – Frequently Asked Questions

When signing up via Connect Wallet, simply select the email address you used for your MEXC account to complete the account linkage.

2. Why didn't I receive the on-chain airdrop?

Please check the following three conditions:
1）Ensure your wallet is connected to the Solana network.
2）Confirm that you've conducted transactions using your wallet on pump.fun or other Solana-based dApps.
3）Verify that your total trading volume on Solana between October 1, 2024, and January 31, 2025, is ≥10 SOL.

3. What is the User Level?

User Level is a tier system on the MEXC DEX+ platform based on the number of qualified referred new users. The higher your level, the more users you've successfully referred, and the greater the point multiplier you'll enjoy when completing tasks. The detailed level structure and rules are outlined in the table below:
Level
Qualified Referred Users
Points Multiplier
Wood
<10
1x
Stone
≥10
2x
Iron
≥30
2.5x
Bronze
≥50
3x
Silver
≥100
3.5x
Gold
≥200
4x
Platinum
≥500
4.5x
Diamond
≥1000
5x
Since the platform launches on March 18, 2025, all referrals that meet the criteria for a valid referral will count toward upgrading your user level.

4. Is there a specific order for referring friends and completing points tasks?


No, there's no required order. Even if you complete points tasks first and refer friends later, once your number of valid referrals meets the criteria for a higher user level, your points from recurring tasks will be retroactively multiplied.

Example: If your current user level is Wood and you've earned 300 points through recurring tasks, then later refer 10 qualified users, your level will be upgraded to Stone, and your recurring task points will be recalculated as 300 × 2 = 600 points. The same applies to higher levels.

5. Do I need to manually claim my points?


Yes. Points must be manually claimed by users. There is no time limit for claiming, and you can do so anytime after completing a task. Claimed points will be credited to your personal DEX+ Point account.

6. Are points awarded in real time?


For most task types, points are distributed in real time. However, social media task points require manual verification and issuance.

7. How is trading volume calculated for MEXC DEX+ points tasks?


Only buy-side volume is counted toward eligible trading volume for points tasks. Sell-side volume is excluded from the calculation.

8. Why did my total points decrease?


If MEXC DEX+'s risk control system detects any violations or malicious behavior, such as artificial volume manipulation, the corresponding points will be revoked.

9. Why don't the points I received in the first airdrop match my trading volume?


This may be because part of your trading volume between March 18 and May 23 triggered risk control mechanisms and was therefore excluded from the valid trading volume used to calculate eligibility.

Disclaimer: This material does not constitute advice on investments, taxes, legal matters, finance, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment decisions and outcomes are the sole responsibility of the user.

