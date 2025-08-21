In copy trading, investors grow their assets by replicating the trades of professional traders. Copy trading's popularity is indebted to its simplicity and convenience. To make the most of thisIn copy trading, investors grow their assets by replicating the trades of professional traders. Copy trading's popularity is indebted to its simplicity and convenience. To make the most of this
Learn/Trading Guide/Copy Trade/MEXC Copy T...s Explained

MEXC Copy Trade Terms Explained

Aug 21, 2025MEXC
0m
#Futures#Beginners#Basic Concepts
Polytrade
TRADE$0.0509+0.97%
Core DAO
CORE$0.203-1.40%
Mode Network
MODE$0.0011414-2.16%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003369+1.20%
FUND
FUND$0.014+1.89%

In copy trading, investors grow their assets by replicating the trades of professional traders. Copy trading's popularity is indebted to its simplicity and convenience. To make the most of this trading method, understanding its key concepts and terminology is essential for beginners. This article provides a detailed breakdown of the core concepts in MEXC Copy Trade, helping you better understand this investment tool.

1. Copy Trade Terms


These terms are found on the [Copy Trade Parameter Settings] page. Understanding and mastering them will help you quickly set up copy trading parameters and start copy trading.


1.1 Copy Trade Mode


Smart Ratio: This mode replicates the trader's fund allocation proportionally.
Example: If a trader has an account balance of 1,000 USDT and uses 100 USDT for a trade (10% of their assets), and you have 110 USDT in your copy trade sub-account, your order will use 11 USDT (10% of your assets).

Fixed Amount: In this mode, you invest a predetermined amount of margin for each copied trade.
Example: If you set a fixed amount of 50 USDT, regardless of the trader's trade size, your order will always use 50 USDT as margin.

Fixed Ratio: This mode sets your order quantity as a multiple of the trader's order quantity.
Example: If you set a fixed follow ratio of 0.7 and the trader executes an order of 100 contracts, your order will be for 70 contracts.

1.2 Copy Trade Amount


Available: The displayed available balance refers to the available balance in your Spot account. After submitting Copy Trade information, the system will transfer the specified funds from your Spot account to your Copy Trade account. Note that the copy trading funds must be ≥ 30 USDT.

1.3 Account Stop-Loss


Account Stop-Loss: When your account equity reaches the preset threshold, your copy trading relationship will be canceled. All your open orders will be closed at market price, and the remaining assets will be transferred back to your Spot account. Due to market fluctuations, the actual net value at the time of cancellation may differ from your preset value.

1.4 Trader Liquidation Settings


Follow to Close: If the trader's position is liquidated, your corresponding copy trade will also be closed accordingly.

Do Not Follow: Once selected, when a trader's lead trade position is liquidated, your corresponding copy trade position will not follow to close. When that happens, the system will send you a notification, and you must go to My Copy TradesCurrent to manage the copy trade position. You can choose to enable Auto Margin Addition to lower the liquidation risk or close the position.

1.5 Risk Control Settings


Maximum Ratio per Order: When the cost of a single Futures order reaches the maximum asset ratio, the system will place the order at the maximum order cost. You can set a maximum order ratio to prevent individual orders from being too large.

1.6 Margin Mode


Follow Trader: If the trader uses the isolated margin mode for their orders, the follower will also use the isolated margin mode. If the trader uses the cross margin mode, the follower will also use the cross margin mode.

Cross: Regardless of whether the trader uses isolated margin or cross margin, the follower will always use the cross margin mode.

Isolated: Regardless of whether the trader uses isolated margin or cross margin, the follower will always use the isolated margin mode.

1.7 Margin Settings


Note: These settings only apply to positions in the isolated margin mode.

Do Not Adjust Margin: Your copy trading position may not be able to adjust the margin to reduce the risk of forced liquidation.

Auto Margin Addition: To protect against liquidation, your copy trading balance will automatically be used as additional margin when your isolated position is at risk. While this helps prevent liquidation, in extreme market conditions, you could lose all funds allocated to this trader.

Base on Trader's Settings: The margin for your copy trading position will be based on the trader's margin settings, including Auto Margin Addition and manual margin adjustment.

1.8 Leverage & Slippage Settings


Slippage: Copy trades use IOC (Immediate or Cancel) limit orders that follow your slippage settings. If no matching orders are found within your specified slippage range, the order will be automatically canceled, and the copy trade will be marked as failed.

2. Trader Terms


These terms are located on the Trader Details page. Here, you can explore the trader's data from multiple dimensions to help you choose a trader that fits your trading style.


2.1 Performance


Total PNL: The cumulative profit and loss from all previously closed trades.
Total ROI: Total profit divided by the sum of historical margin used for copy trading.
Total No. of Followers: The number of unique users following this trader. Multiple follows from the same user are counted only once.
Followers' PNL: The total profit and loss gained by all followers of this trader.
Avg Order Amount: The trader's average order value for opening positions.
PNL Ratio: The ratio of total profit to total loss.
Total Win Rate: The percentage of closed orders with a positive PNL out of all closed trades.
Trading Frequency: The average number of trades per week within the selected time period.
Winning Trades: The total number of lead trades closed with a positive PNL.
Losing Trades: The total number of lead trades closed with zero or negative PNL

2.2 Followers


Size of Lead Trades: The total assets in the copy trading accounts of all current followers of this trader.
Total Equity: Total equity in this trader's Futures account, converted to USDT.
Recent Trade Time: The most recent time the trader opened or closed a position.
Fans: The number of users currently watching this trader.

2.3 Cumulative PNL


Cumulative PNL: Sum of closing PNL of all lead trades within the specific period.
Cumulative PNL Rate: The cumulative profit divided by the total margin used within the specified period.

2.4 Daily Trading Performance


Daily PNL: Sum of PNL from closed orders for the day.
Trading Volume: Total trading volume of all closed lead trade orders.

2.5 Followers' PNL


Followers' PNL: The total profit and loss accumulated by all followers since this trader started leading trades.

2.6 Futures Preference


Futures Preference: Data summary of all closed lead trade orders under different Futures.

2.7 Holding Duration


Holding Duration: The system automatically calculates and displays the holding periods and corresponding ROI based on each trader's strategy, including open positions. Order statistics reflect the holding duration of each order, while position statistics show the holding period for each position.

If you want to learn more about Copy Trade, check out the MEXC Copy Trading Tutorial (App) and MEXC Copy Trade Tutorial (Web).

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

The post Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aave DAO is gearing up for a significant overhaul by shutting down over 50% of underperforming

New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS

New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS

The post New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New York Superintendent of Financial Services Adrienne Harris issued a guidance letter on W

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, the number of active addresses on Solana has dropped to 3.3 million, a new low in 12 months, representing a significant decline compared

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

PANews reported on November 13th that Boston Fed President Collins, a voting member of the FOMC this year, said on Wednesday that she believes the threshold for further interest rate cuts in the near

Related Articles

Master these 6 methods to choose "cryptocurrency futures trading pairs" and make your futures trading no longer confused

Master these 6 methods to choose "cryptocurrency futures trading pairs" and make your futures trading no longer confused

As one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges, MEXC is committed to providing users with high-quality investment options. Choosing the right investment target for futures trading is the prima

A Must-Read Before Trading Futures: Key Terms Explained

A Must-Read Before Trading Futures: Key Terms Explained

For many investors, futures trading is a field full of opportunities but also significant challenges. Compared to spot trading, it involves more specialized terminology and complex mechanisms. When yo

Quick Guide to Futures Information Terminology and Trade Futures with Confidence

Quick Guide to Futures Information Terminology and Trade Futures with Confidence

When you open the MEXC Futures trading interface, what greets you isn't just the dynamic candlestick chart, but also rows of constantly changing data and professional terms: Index Price, Fair Price, F

What is Copy Trading?

What is Copy Trading?

Copy trading is an investment strategy in cryptocurrency trading that allows investors to automatically replicate the trading actions of other experienced traders. It is a very user-friendly investmen

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus