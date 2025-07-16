KAI Battle of Three Kingdoms: Innovative Fusion of Strategy Card Game and Blockchain

KAI Battle of Three Kingdoms (hereafter referred to as KAI Battle) is a strategy auto-battle card game developed based on SEGA’s classic IP Sangokushi Taisen (Battle of Three Kingdoms), aiming to deliver a fresh Three Kingdoms strategy battle experience to players.









Battle of Three Kingdoms is a blockchain strategy card game jointly developed by Double Jump Tokyo and SEGA. It has officially obtained the license for SEGA’s classic arcade IP Sangokushi Taisen (originally released in 2005) and has been adapted into a multi-platform game for PC, iOS, and Android.













The game retains the core gameplay of Sangokushi Taisen — a three-round auto-battle system emphasizing “mental competition.” Players don’t need complex controls; success depends on smart selection of heroes, team formation, and strategic planning. Battles run automatically, making early strategic decisions the key to victory, where deep thinking becomes essential.









Traditional card games often suffer from imbalance due to card rarity. KAI Battle’s “Recruitment System” shifts the focus to strategy over simply acquiring high-tier cards. This restores the essence of intelligent competition, allowing new players to win through insight and tactical deployment.









The game features two types of cards: regular hero cards and Awakened Warlord cards (NFTs). Regular cards are earned through standard gameplay and have no NFT attributes, allowing all players to participate. Awakened Warlord cards are limited NFTs with level upgrades, rare artwork, and unique skills, combining collectible value with gameplay functionality.













Initial Deployment: Players place an initial team of heroes with a total cost of 4 to establish a stable starting position.

Recruitment Phase: Each round allows recruiting various troop types, such as cavalry, archers, infantry, and chariots, adding strategic diversity.

Auto-Battle: Battles proceed automatically; success depends on pre-battle strategic planning of offense and defense.

Three-Stage Competition: Battles are divided into opening, midgame, and endgame phases, with recruitment and deployment possible at each stage. Victory is achieved by capturing the opponent’s city.









“Awakened Warlords” cards are NFTs that can be freely traded on the marketplace. Players can sell upgraded cards or profit from trading, creating a Web3 economy that maps assets to in-game value.









The game actively incorporates diverse community-driven modes, including guild or alliance GvG battles, player-organized tournaments, and officially sponsored top-tier events. Participants can earn airdropped points or token rewards, fostering community growth and engagement.









The project is built on Oasys, a blockchain platform designed specifically for gaming ecosystems, offering high TPS and low gas fees to ensure users enjoy a smooth and cost-effective experience.













KAI Battle introduces SGC as the core of its in-game economy. SGC is a cryptocurrency issued on the Oasys blockchain. Players can earn SGC rewards by participating in the game, completing tasks, and winning matches. Additionally, SGC can be used to purchase in-game digital assets, participate in auctions, and redeem physical prizes.









Players can obtain SGC through the following methods:





Leaderboard ranking rewards

GvG victory rewards

Participation in official or community tournaments

Staking tokens to earn dividend rights









Purchase “Awakened Card Packs” to obtain NFT cards

Unlock tournaments, endgame modes, and more

Pay registration fees for community-organized events









KAI Battle of Three Kingdoms is a strategy auto-battle card game developed based on SEGA’s classic IP. It not only inherits the core appeal of the original but also integrates innovative blockchain technology. With beautifully designed hero cards, rich strategic gameplay, a fair competitive environment, and an active community ecosystem, KAI Battle offers players a brand-new Three Kingdoms strategy battle experience. Additionally, the in-game SGC token economy provides players with extra earning opportunities and potential for value growth.





