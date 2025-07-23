World Liberty Financial (abbreviated as WLF or WLFI) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform initiated by the Trump family, aiming to drive innovation in digital finance based on AmericanWorld Liberty Financial (abbreviated as WLF or WLFI) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform initiated by the Trump family, aiming to drive innovation in digital finance based on American
What is WLFI? A New Force in DeFi and a Pioneer in Dollar-Denominated Stablecoins

Jul 23, 2025MEXC
World Liberty Financial (abbreviated as WLF or WLFI) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform initiated by the Trump family, aiming to drive innovation in digital finance based on American foundational values.

With the mission of becoming the "Bridge of American DeFi," the WLFI project merges political influence with financial technology to bridge traditional and crypto finance. It seeks to build a community-driven and compliance-enhanced digital asset ecosystem.

1. WLFI Project Background


As the cryptocurrency and DeFi sectors continue to flourish, the limitations of traditional financial systems are becoming increasingly apparent. High cross-border transaction fees, lengthy settlement periods, and trust issues with centralized institutions are driving the need for global financial innovation

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) emerged in response to this growing demand. Championed by President Donald Trump and members of his family, the project is being developed by a team of seasoned crypto professionals. It aims to provide a private, peer-to-peer environment for borrowing, lending, and investing in digital assets, without reliance on traditional financial intermediaries.

WLFI's vision is to build a global decentralized financial platform, promoting the widespread use of the U.S. dollar in the DeFi space through its digital dollar stablecoin (USD1), and ultimately advancing financial independence and inclusion.

2. WLFI Core Products


WLFI Token: A governance token used for community proposals and voting on platform decisions.
USD1 Stablecoin: A USD-pegged stablecoin backed 1:1 by U.S. dollars and Treasury securities, issued across multiple blockchains.
DeFi Infrastructure: Includes plans for lending, borrowing, yield generation, and community-driven ecosystem features.

3. WLFI Core Features and Functions


3.1 Dual Engine Functionality: Governance and Stablecoin


WLFI (Governance Token): Powers community voting, governance proposals, and future on-chain upgrades.
USD1 (Stablecoin): Pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar and backed by USD and U.S. Treasury securities; used for on-chain payments, lending, yield generation, and other financial activities.

Together, these two tokens form the foundation of the WLFI ecosystem, supporting and reinforcing each other.

3.2 U.S.-Based Compliance Framework


WLFI follows a Delaware registration model, integrating corporate governance structures with community-driven governance processes. The protocol's compliance operations are managed by a registered U.S. entity, which collaborates with the community to implement on-chain governance.

3.3 Multi-Chain Deployment and Interoperability


USD1 is already live on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Tron, with plans to expand WLFI tokens and governance voting across additional chains. This ensures cross-chain liquidity and seamless interoperability throughout the ecosystem.

3.4 Community Participation Mechanism


Community members can submit proposals through the governance forum. Once approved via Snapshot voting, the platform will execute them. Voting power is based on the amount of WLFI held, but each wallet is capped at a maximum of 5% of total supply to prevent power centralization.

4. WLFI Tokenomics


4.1 Basic Token Information


1) Token Name: WLFI
2) Network: Ethereum Mainnet
3) Total Supply: 100 billion tokens

4.2 Token Allocation Structure


According to the official Gold Paper, the projected distribution of WLFI tokens is as follows:

Token Sale: 35%
Community Growth & Incentives: 32.5%
Initial Supporter Allocation: 30%
Team & Advisors: 2.5%


4.3 Token Utility


WLFI is a purely governance-focused token. It does not grant holders any rights to dividends or profit-sharing. Its value lies primarily in its role within platform governance and community decision-making.

5. WLFI Token Presale Overview


All WLFI tokens are currently under lockup. The project has completed three presale rounds to date, detailed as follows:

Round 1: Launched in October 2024 at a price of $0.015 per token, with 20 billion tokens offered (20% of total supply), raising a total of $300 million.

Round 2: Immediately followed the first round, priced at $0.05 per token, offering 5 billion tokens (5% of total supply). This round concluded on March 14, 2025, raising $250 million.

The first two WLFI presale rounds were open to the public, while the third was an institutional round and not publicly accessible, with a token price of $0.10.

According to publicly available information, WLFI sold a total of 26.05 billion tokens across the three rounds, representing 26.05% of the total supply. However, since the third round was not open to the public, actual presale figures may vary slightly.

6. Ecosystem Roadmap and Strategic Outlook


6.1 Cross-Chain DeFi Infrastructure Development


WLFI plans to integrate with major DeFi protocols such as Aave, enabling USD1 to participate in lending markets and yield farming. The project also aims to build a DEX, NFT gateway, and wallet tools to support a comprehensive on-chain financial ecosystem.

6.2 Sovereign Fund Partnerships and Global Expansion


WLFI has partnered with the UAE-based Aqua 1 Fund to drive adoption of WLFI and USD1 across the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America. The long-term goal is to establish a compliant, cross-border Web3 financial infrastructure.


In response to increasing regulatory scrutiny from entities such as the U.S. SEC, the WLFI platform is actively enhancing its transparency standards. This includes publishing governance records, formalizing governance proposals, and strengthening overall legal compliance.

7. How to Buy WLFI on MEXC


World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has quickly emerged as a standout in the Web3 finance space, backed by strong political ties, a robust compliance structure, and an innovative dual-token system. The project emphasizes governance-driven tokenomics while establishing USD1 as a stable foundation for on-chain payments and financial infrastructure. Over the coming months, key developments such as WLFI's governance proposals, token circulation mechanics, and cross-chain infrastructure will be pivotal. Whether WLFI can evolve from a "Trump-backed crypto experiment" into a true "U.S. Web3 financial bridge" will depend on its ability to navigate complex political and regulatory dynamics.

Against this backdrop, MEXC has launched WLFI on its Pre-Market trading platform, allowing users to trade the token ahead of its official Spot listing. This offers investors an early opportunity to position themselves before WLFI goes live on the broader market.

Disclaimer: This material does not constitute advice on investments, taxes, legal matters, finance, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment decisions and outcomes are the sole responsibility of the user.

