Learn/Trading Guide/User Guide/How To View My Assets?

How To View My Assets?

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Beginners
To allow you to view your assets easily, we have consolidated several MEXC accounts on this page: spot account, futures account, fiat account, and copy trade account.

1. How To View Asset Status?


①On the top right corner of the MEXC website, select [Wallets] and click on [＞].



②On the Assets Overview page, you can get an overall view of your account status and perform some quick actions:


(1). Quick action buttons: [Deposit], [Withdraw], [Transfer], and [Send].


(2). Balances of each account in USDT/USD.


(3). View the breakdown of assets by accounts.



2. How To View Asset History?


Next to "Recent Transactions", click on [View All] to enter the Transaction History page to view records of deposits, withdrawals, transfers, send, and others.




3. How To Transfer Funds Between MEXC Accounts?


If you want to trade in a specific market, you need to transfer funds to the corresponding wallet first before proceeding with the trade. For example, if you have purchased digital assets through P2P and wish to engage in spot trading, you need to transfer the digital assets from your「 fiat account」 to your 「spot account」.


① Click on [Transfer].


②On the pop-up, select the account for receiving the transfer, and click on [Transfer].



Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for your choices of investment activities.


