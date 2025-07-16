In cryptocurrency trading, traders often analyze market trends by drawing patterns on the K-line chart to make buying or selling decisions. The MEXC exchange offers a variety of basic drawing tools,In cryptocurrency trading, traders often analyze market trends by drawing patterns on the K-line chart to make buying or selling decisions. The MEXC exchange offers a variety of basic drawing tools,
How to Use Drawing Tools (Original K-Line)

#K-Line Indicators
In cryptocurrency trading, traders often analyze market trends by drawing patterns on the K-line chart to make buying or selling decisions. The MEXC exchange offers a variety of basic drawing tools, allowing users to draw various shapes and helping them assess market trends.


Website


When using the website, on the Original K-line chart page for spot trading, you can access drawing tools through the following steps. On the Original K-line chart page for futures trading, there is no need to click on the drawing tools button, as the system displays them on the left of the K-line chart by default. Other than that, the steps for using the K-line drawing tools for both spot and futures trading are identical.

① Click on the drawing tools button, and various drawing tools will appear on the left of the K-linㅌ$e chart, including Trend Line, Extended, Price Line, Fibonacci Retracements, and more.


② Move your cursor to your desired tool and click on it. Then, move the cursor to the K-line chart of the corresponding crypto to start drawing.


③ After completing your drawing, you can click the screenshot button, and then click [Download Image] or [Copy Image] to share the screenshot.



④ If you want to delete a specific shape you have drawn, click on the shape and then select the trash icon that appears.


App


On the app, the steps for using the K-line drawing tools for both spot and futures trading are identical. Here, we will demonstrate the process in spot trading.

① After entering the trading page, tap the candlestick icon in the upper right corner.



② Tap the chart settings button in the upper right corner.


③ Tap [Drawing].



④ To draw a shape, select your desired shape and move your finger to the corresponding K-line chart.


⑤ After completing your drawing, tap the share button to save it locally or share it with others.




⑥ If you want to delete a specific shape you have drawn, tap on the shape and then select the trash icon that appears.



