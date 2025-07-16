How to Find TxIDs on MEXC









TxID, also known as transaction hash or transaction ID, is the unique string of each transaction verified and added to the blockchain, serving as the identifier for every transaction on the blockchain. Any completed deposit or withdrawal on the chain generates a unique hash.





Using a TxID, you can query information such as the transfer process and transaction status of your asset deposits or withdrawals.









Let's take withdrawal records as an example. You can find deposit TxIDs the same way, so we'll exempt them here.









Open and log in to the MEXC official website. In the top navigation bar, click on [Wallets] and then [Transaction History] to enter the corresponding page. Click on [Withdrawal], select the withdrawal record you want to view, and click [More].









Using the ETH withdrawal record displayed in the image as an example, clicking on [More] will open the "Withdrawal Details" page, where you can find the TxID record at the bottom.





If you want to directly view the status information on the blockchain, you can click on the chain link symbol [🔗] next to the TxID to directly access the blockchain explorer corresponding to your withdrawal network.





If you want to copy the TxID, you can click on the copy symbol [❑] next to the TxID. A prompt window will appear indicating "Copied successfully." You can then paste the copied TxID wherever you need to use it.













Open the MEXC App, tap on the user icon in the upper left corner, select [Transactions], and tap on [Deposits/Withdrawals]. Then, under "Funding History," tap on [Withdrawal], select the withdrawal record you want to view, and tap on [Completed >].





Using the ETH withdrawal record displayed in the image as an example, tapping on [Completed >] will open the "Withdrawal Details" page, where you can find the TxID record at the bottom.





If you want to directly view the status information on the blockchain, you can click on [Blockchain explorer] at the bottom to directly access the blockchain explorer corresponding to your withdrawal network.





If you want to copy the TxID, you can click on the copy symbol [❑] next to the TxID. A prompt window will appear indicating "Copied successfully. Please check when pasting to avoid malicious tampering." You can then paste the copied TxID wherever you need to use it.









It is important to note that assets can only be transferred to the corresponding block after confirmation by the blockchain node. If the current network is congested, it may result in extended periods of time required for the deposit or withdrawal of your assets. If your deposit or transfer is taking a long time to be credited, you can use the corresponding blockchain explorer to query the status based on the TxID and confirm the asset situation.





If you have an uncredited withdrawal from the MEXC platform to another platform, and it shows that the block confirmation has been completed, you can copy the withdrawal TxID and contact the customer service of the deposit platform for consultation.





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.