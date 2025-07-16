The profit and loss (PNL) of spot/futures assets is a core concern for every trader. At MEXC, you can use the PNL Analysis feature to quickly understand the profit and loss situation of yourThe profit and loss (PNL) of spot/futures assets is a core concern for every trader. At MEXC, you can use the PNL Analysis feature to quickly understand the profit and loss situation of your
Learn/Trading Guide/User Guide/How to Chec...L of Assets

How to Check PNL of Assets

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Beginners
Checkmate
CHECK$0.02404+380.80%
Core DAO
CORE$0.2029-2.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004025+4.11%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$15.34-2.54%
RWAX
APP$0.000896-0.25%


The profit and loss (PNL) of spot/futures assets is a core concern for every trader. At MEXC, you can use the PNL Analysis feature to quickly understand the profit and loss situation of your individual assets. The specific steps are as follows.

1.Web


1.1 Checking PNL of Spot Assets


① Log in to the official MEXC website and click on [Wallets] - [Spot].



② Click on [PNL Analysis].


③ On this page, you can view your account balance, cumulative PNL, daily PNL, equity trend, portfolio, and more. Additionally, you can also view data such as 7-day PNL, 30-day PNL, etc.


1.2 Checking PNL of Futures Assets


① Log in to the official MEXC website and click on [Wallets] - [Futures].


② Click on [PNL Analysis].


③ On this page, you can view your total futures account equity, cumulative PNL, daily PNL, equity trend, and more. Additionally, you can also view data such as 7-day PNL, 30-day PNL, etc.


2.App


2.1 Checking PNL of Spot Assets


① Open the MEXC App and tap on [Wallets].


② Tap on [Spot].


③ Tap on [PNL Analysis].



④ View your account equity, cumulative PNL ratio, daily PNL, cumulative PNL, and more data.


2.2 Checking PNL of Futures Assets


① Open the MEXC App and tap on [Wallets].


② Tap on [Futures].



③ Click on [PNL Analysis].


④ View your total account equity, cumulative PNL, daily PNL, equity trend, and more data.


Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for your choices of investment activities.

Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Chinese Businessman, She Zhijiang, Extradited After the Exposure of His Scam Empire

Chinese Businessman, She Zhijiang, Extradited After the Exposure of His Scam Empire

Lately, different nations of the world have been working tirelessly and in collaboration with one another to reduce the number of crypto scams and sanction the perpetrators in charge of organizing the

Tron’s dominance is driven by stablecoin activity, particularly Tether’s USDT

Tron’s dominance is driven by stablecoin activity, particularly Tether’s USDT

According to the 30-day revenue data available on DefiLlama, Tron is the highest-earning blockchain network, generating $35.4 million in protocol revenue, nearly four times Ethereum’s $9.1 million, wh

Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc

Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc

The post Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Aerodrome and Velodrome are merging into a unified decentral

Toyota has started battery production at its new $13.9 billion plant in Liberty, North Carolina

Toyota has started battery production at its new $13.9 billion plant in Liberty, North Carolina

Toyota has started building batteries in the U.S. for the first time ever. On Wednesday, the company confirmed production had kicked off at its new $13.9 billion battery plant in Liberty, North Caroli

Related Articles

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

1. What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?MEXC Hold and Earn allows users to generate returns on designated tokens held in their Spot account. The product offers full flexibility: users can trade, withdraw, or us

What is the MEXC Market Movers Board?

What is the MEXC Market Movers Board?

1. What is the Market Movers Board?MEXC Market Movers board monitors and displays trading pairs that experience significant price fluctuations within a specific period. By tracking price movements and

How to Trade Stock Futures on MEXC

How to Trade Stock Futures on MEXC

Crypto-Based Stock Futures are financial derivatives that integrate U.S. equities (stocks of publicly listed U.S. companies) with the cryptocurrency market through Futures-based trading. These instrum

How to Use MEXC Limit Convert

How to Use MEXC Limit Convert

The Limit Convert feature allows users to exchange assets at a preset price. When the market price reaches or exceeds your set limit, the system will automatically execute the trade, letting you compl

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus