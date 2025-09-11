Fraud Prevention 101: How to Spot and Avoid Common Crypto Risks





In the cryptocurrency industry, the majority of significant security incidents, and the resulting financial losses, stem not from technical vulnerabilities, but from preventable scams. This article highlights the most common security risks and provides users with the knowledge to identify potential threats, along with practical strategies to effectively safeguard their assets.









Even when you already own crypto assets and store them in a blockchain wallet, risks remain. These risks can be categorized into internal risks, which stem from issues within the project itself, such as team manipulation or contract flaws, and external risks, such as hacker attacks. Notably, internal flaws can sometimes amplify external risks. For example, a contract vulnerability could be exploited by hackers. Without proper precautions, these risks can lead to sudden and complete loss of funds.









In many token or protocol smart contracts, critical parameters or logic can still be modified by an "owner," "multi-signature," or "administrator role." These permissions are originally intended for contract maintenance (such as bug fixes). However, if abused, the team could change trading rules, withdraw liquidity, mint unlimited tokens, or increase tax rates. Such actions can manipulate asset value, quickly devalue holdings, or even wipe them out entirely.





How to Protect Yourself





A. Due Diligence Before Investing Carefully review the smart contract before committing funds. Pay close attention to the following.





Upgradability : If the contract can be upgraded, the team can alter the code at any time, creating uncertainty.

Ownership & Governance : Check if ownership has been renounced or transferred to the community.

Timelock : Ensure that any changes require a delay (e.g., at least 24 hours), giving the community time to respond.

Liquidity Pool (LP) Security: Confirm whether the LP is time-locked, preventing arbitrary withdrawals; check if LP tokens have been burned or are held in trusted custody.





B. Ongoing Monitoring





While holding the asset, periodically review contract permission changes and subscribe to notifications for upgrades or transfers of authority. For example, use DefiLlama to track protocol liquidity and TVL (total value locked). Likewise, users can set alerts for LP pool fluctuations, tax rate adjustments, or significant governance events.









Hacker attacks occur when external actors exploit smart contract vulnerabilities, leaked private keys, front-end hijacking, or misconfigured permissions to steal funds, mint tokens, or manipulate prices. Unlike internal risks, these attacks typically come from third parties exploiting technical weaknesses, often resulting in theft of user assets or total project collapse. While external risks are harder to control, there are ways to reduce exposure.





How to Protect Yourself





Detecting Anomalies

Monitor protocol core addresses and TVL in real time using dashboards like DefiLlama , and set up alerts.

Use AI tools to scan official project Discord, Telegram, or X (Twitter) channels for keywords such as exploit, hack, or issue.





Prevention Strategies:

Regularly review addresses that interact with your contracts to ensure no unauthorized activity.

Divide funds into smaller amounts and store them across different wallets or platforms to reduce the risk of total loss.

Store large amounts in hardware wallets and avoid keeping all assets long-term in DEXs.

Check audit reports from reputable third-party firms (e.g., Certik, SlowMist) and use AI to help interpret key findings to better understand contract risks and security.









Phishing is one of the most common cybersecurity threats in the cryptocurrency space. These attacks are highly deceptive and targeted, with attackers often disguising themselves as official communications to trick users into clicking malicious links, signing transactions, or transferring funds, ultimately resulting in asset loss. By establishing strong security habits, users can effectively avoid phishing attacks:





Secure Access: Always manually enter the official domain when visiting websites, and avoid clicking on external links.





Cautious Interaction: Use a small-balance or read-only wallet for test interactions first, and only switch to your main wallet after confirming safety.





Private Key Protection: Never share your seed phrase or private key. After granting approvals, immediately use tools such as Revoke.cash to review and revoke unnecessary permissions.





Cross-Verification: Verify information through official channels (e.g., Twitter, Discord, or official announcements).





Evidence Preservation: If you notice suspicious activity, take screenshots and record transaction hashes. Submit them to platforms such as ScamSniffer or Google Safe Browsing.









1) Fake Customer Service Emails

Fake emails often impersonate exchanges or project teams, claiming that accounts are abnormal and require immediate verification. Typical tactics include messages about "urgent upgrades" or "account freezes." If users follow the instructions provided in the email, such as clicking malicious links, downloading malware, providing private keys, or signing transactions, their wallet assets are stolen. These attacks exploit urgency and panic to lower a user's guard, and are frequently used in targeted scams against high-value accounts.





Prevention Strategies:

Use large language model (LLM) AI tools to analyze message content and identify language patterns designed to create urgency.

Check the email header for SPF/DKIM authentication results; failed validation is a strong red flag.

Use AI-powered tools to scan attachments for potential risks.

As a user, avoid clicking directly on email content, and enable anti-phishing codes (such as MEXC’s Anti-Phishing Code) to verify email authenticity.





2) Fake Links

Fake links frequently appear in search engine advertisements, social media groups, or X (Twitter) replies, where they are disguised as legitimate DApps, wallets, or exchange platforms. Their purpose is to deceive users into connecting wallets, signing transactions, or downloading malicious software. These links are often concealed within shortened URLs or QR codes, and once activated, they can result in permission abuse or device compromise, enabling attackers to steal assets or install backdoors.





Prevention Strategies:

Use AI tools to analyze a webpage's front-end code for obfuscated hooks or high-risk functions.

As a user, always test with a secondary wallet before using your main wallet. If you accidentally authorize your main wallet, immediately revoke permissions and transfer assets to a new address.

Report malicious domains to Cloudflare or relevant social platforms to reduce community-wide risk.





3) Fake Events

Attackers may forge official-looking events, such as airdrop claims, whitelist lotteries, or staking opportunities that advertise unrealistically high returns, in order to lure users into connecting wallets or transferring tokens. These schemes exploit user greed and can lead to significant asset losses.





Prevention Strategies:

Use AI to check whether contract functions contain high-risk elements (e.g., unlimited mint permissions).

As a user, refuse any request for upfront deposits or activation fees.

Use read-only tools like DeBank to verify snapshot eligibility instead of testing directly with your primary wallet.









These schemes prey on retail investors' pursuit of "high returns with no risk," often presented as "high-interest financial products" or "risk-free arbitrage." Exaggerated marketing claims, reinforced by forged payout screenshots shared within online communities, are used to build credibility and entice newcomers. To further establish trust, scammers may initially honor small payouts, encouraging victims to increase their investment after early gains. The fraud becomes apparent only when withdrawal attempts fail, at which point victims discover that their funds are inaccessible. In most cases, recovery of the principal is virtually impossible, and complete financial loss is the expected outcome.





Prevention Strategies:

Beware of enticing claims. Treat any investment project advertising "guaranteed high returns" or "zero-loss profits" with skepticism, and carefully calculate the implied annualized returns.

Test small and diversify. Always start with small trial investments until fully verified. Avoid committing large sums or risking all funds on a single project. Diversify across multiple platforms or assets to reduce overall risk exposure.

Use intelligent tools. Leverage online searches to check project credibility and user feedback. AI-powered aggregators can also help identify early warning signals.









These risks typically arise from direct attacks on user wallets. Common scenarios include:

Malware or fake applications: Users may unknowingly install software containing trojans, click on malicious links, or enter their seed phrase into fraudulent wallet applications. In such cases, private keys can be silently compromised, allowing attackers to monitor the wallet and transfer out significant assets at an opportune moment.

Suspicious token deposits: Users may unexpectedly receive tokens from unknown sources. This is often what is known as a "token poisoning" attack, where scammers airdrop fraudulent tokens to lure users into interacting with them. Attempting to trade or sell these tokens usually redirects the user to a phishing website that requires malicious authorization, which can result in the complete loss of assets.





Underlying Causes of Abnormal Transfers





Compromised private keys or seed phrases: The most direct and dangerous cause, often resulting from malware theft, phishing websites, or storing credentials in insecure environments such as cloud services or email accounts.





Malicious contract approvals: Attackers may exploit vulnerabilities or leverage prior user authorizations to execute unauthorized transfers. For instance, an unaudited contract may contain hidden backdoors that enable fund withdrawal, or a prior authorization on a fraudulent DApp may be monitored and exploited at any time.





Address poisoning: Attackers create deceptive addresses that mimic legitimate ones by matching the first and last few characters, then send small token transfers from these addresses. When users later copy a past transaction record to make a transfer, they may inadvertently select the fraudulent address, sending funds directly to the attacker.





Prevention Strategies:

Enhance private key security: Never store or input private keys or seed phrases in online environments. Use hardware wallets or multisignature wallets to ensure private keys remain isolated on physical devices. Avoid entering sensitive information into unverified applications or websites.

Regularly revoke permissions: Establish a routine of reviewing wallet contract approvals and promptly revoke unnecessary or suspicious authorizations to minimize long-term risk exposure.

Handle unknown tokens cautiously: If unusually high-value or suspicious tokens appear in your wallet, do not attempt to interact with them. These are often fraudulent tokens. The appropriate response is to hide them or remove their records from the wallet interface.

Leverage AI-powered security tools: Utilize AI wallet security tools developed by reputable security teams to scan wallet environments and transaction requests, helping identify and mitigate potential risks.









Beyond on-chain transfer threats, retail investors also face significant account security risks when using exchanges. Hackers often employ phishing schemes, malicious browser extensions, or counterfeit mobile applications to capture login credentials and bypass security controls, enabling unauthorized withdrawals. Common scenarios include:





Phishing via SMS or Email: Attackers impersonate official exchange communications, sending security alerts or promotional messages that direct users to fraudulent login pages. Victims may be deceived into entering account credentials, authentication codes, or other sensitive information (e.g., "Your account has experienced abnormal login activity, please verify immediately").





Malicious Plugins and Fake Applications: Fraudulent browser extensions or mobile apps masquerade as trading tools. Once users log in, the malware silently transmits credentials or manipulates account activity in the background.





Use of Public Networks: Logging into accounts over unsecured Wi-Fi exposes sensitive information to interception through man-in-the-middle attacks.





Prevention Strategies:

Enable Multi-Factor Authentication: Always secure exchange accounts with Google Authenticator or stronger hardware-based dynamic keys. Avoid relying solely on SMS verification, which is vulnerable to hijacking.

Avoid Password Reuse: Practice strong password hygiene by not reusing passwords across platforms. Use a password manager to generate and store high-strength, randomized passwords.

Restrict IP Login Access: Bind accounts to trusted devices and familiar IP addresses, and disable logins from unrecognized IPs.

Monitor Account Activity: Enable login alerts and device change notifications. If unusual activity is detected, such as logins from unfamiliar locations or repeated failed login attempts, change your password immediately and contact the exchange to freeze your account.





The crypto market offers great opportunities but is equally rife with scams and traps. The only effective defense is to stay vigilant. Resist promises of extraordinary profits, dismiss unrealistic claims, and consistently apply rigorous security practices. By understanding the common fraud scenarios outlined in this guide and adopting a mindset of verification over blind trust, investors can significantly reduce their risk of falling victim to scams and better safeguard their assets.