MEXC 7th Anniversary: Leading the New Era of Cryptocurrency Trading with the Fastest Token Listings

Seven years ago, MEXC , fueled by a strong passion and vision for cryptocurrency, entered the dynamic and rapidly evolving world of crypto. Over the past seven years, MEXC has stood out in the global crypto asset trading market, becoming the platform of choice for many investors, thanks to its key advantage of quickly listing new tokens.









Since its establishment, MEXC has always prioritized user needs, striving to provide the most comprehensive and diverse trading options. As of April 16, 2025, MEXC has listed 2,908 spot trading pairs and 1,136 futures trading pairs , covering major cryptocurrencies, emerging DeFi projects, popular memecoins, NFTs, and more. This vast number of trading pairs not only meets the diverse investment needs of users but also showcases MEXC's ability to quickly respond to the market and efficiently list new tokens.





According to a TokenInsight report , from November 1, 2024, to February 15, 2025, MEXC led the industry with the highest number of spot listings and the fastest listing speed. The platform continued to maintain a high frequency of token listings in bi-weekly cycles, demonstrating its strong ability to capture market trends. Notably, MEXC was among the first to list popular tokens in the four major bull market narratives (Memes, DeSci, AI Agents, Celebrity Tokens), such as *URLS-PNUT_USDT*, *URLS-RIFSOL_USDT*, *URLS-BUZZ_USDT*, and *URLS-TRUMP_USDT*, all of which saw significant price increases after being listed.









MEXC has successfully differentiated itself from other leading exchanges by strategically listing promising projects early, capturing emerging trends, and quickly adding tokens. This approach enables users to tap into early market momentum and capitalize on the growth potential of new projects, giving them a competitive edge.









MEXC's ability to maintain a leading position in token listing speed is driven by its efficient and professional operational team and technical support.





Efficient Decision-Making: MEXC has a comprehensive and efficient decision-making process. From project selection and due diligence to the final listing, each step undergoes strict control and meticulous management. Additionally, MEXC has established a fast-response mechanism, allowing it to quickly initiate the listing process once a project meets the criteria, greatly reducing the time from evaluation to launch.





Technical Support: MEXC boasts a highly experienced technical team that ensures stability and reliability after new token listings. With a wealth of experience and development capabilities, they optimize system architecture, enhance transaction performance, and strengthen security across multiple dimensions. The team has built an efficient technical support system capable of resolving technical issues in real-time while continuously upgrading and iterating the trading system. This enables MEXC to operate smoothly under high concurrency and heavy traffic, providing an exceptional trading experience for users.





Resource Advantage: Over the course of seven years, MEXC has accumulated rich industry resources. The platform has established long-term, stable relationships with numerous high-quality project teams globally, allowing MEXC to access the latest project information first. MEXC also actively participates in industry exchange activities, maintaining close contact with experts, scholars, and institutions, continually expanding its information channels and ensuring strong support for fast token listings.





Risk Management Assurance: MEXC has established a stringent risk management system, providing comprehensive risk assessment and monitoring for each listing. From compliance and security to market risks, MEXC conducts thorough scrutiny of projects. Through these strict risk management measures, MEXC effectively mitigates investment risks for traders, ensuring a solid foundation for the platform’s long-term stable development.









