Seven Years of Excellence! MEXC's 7th Anniversary: Unveiling 5 Key Advantages of Futures Trading

Jul 16, 2025
#Basic#Industry Buzz
As the cryptocurrency market continues its rapid development, Futures trading has become an essential tool for many traders due to its efficiency and flexibility. As a global leader in crypto trading, MEXC has been dedicated to providing professional, secure, and efficient trading services for users worldwide since its founding in 2018. In celebration of MEXC's 7th anniversary, this article summarizes the comprehensive advantages of MEXC's Futures trading to help users better understand why they should choose MEXC for their trading needs.

Understanding Perpetual Futures Trading


Perpetual Futures trading is a form of derivative trading that allows traders to buy or sell specific assets at a predetermined price in the future. Unlike Spot trading, Futures trading has the following characteristics:
  • No Delivery Required: Perpetual futures have no expiration date, allowing positions to be held indefinitely.
  • Two-Way Trading: Traders can take long or short positions, providing opportunities to profit whether the market rises or falls.
  • Funding Rate Mechanism: This mechanism helps ensure that the futures price stays aligned with the spot price.
  • Risk Hedging: Futures trading can be used to hedge against risks in the spot market and protect investment portfolios.

MEXC Futures Trading: 5 Key Advantages


1) Lowest Trading Fees in the Market


In cryptocurrency trading, transaction fees are a critical factor influencing traders' profitability. MEXC offers the lowest trading fees in the industry, giving traders a significant cost advantage:

  • Perpetual Futures trading fees: The maker fee is 0.01%, while the taker fee is only 0.04% (with slight regional variations; for details, please refer to the MEXC fee schedule).
  • Users can deposit MX tokens into their Futures Wallet to receive a 20% discount on fees.
  • Compared to other platforms, MEXC's fee structure can save high-frequency traders considerable costs.

This low-cost trading environment allows traders to execute strategies more flexibly, and for high-frequency traders, the fee advantage directly translates into greater profitability.

2) Exceptional Market Depth and Liquidity


MEXC Futures trading boasts industry-leading liquidity and market depth:

  • According to reports from TokenInsight and Simplicity Group, the market depth of MEXC Futures exceeds $100 million at both the 0.05% and 0.1% levels, maintaining a leading position in the industry.
  • A large user base of over 36 million ensures smooth transaction execution, even in extreme market conditions.
  • High liquidity means smaller slippage and faster execution, which is especially important for large transactions.

High-quality liquidity not only reduces trading risks but also provides users with a seamless trading experience, which is a key foundation for MEXC's ability to support up to 400x leverage trading.

3) Secure and Stable High-Performance System


MEXC's trading system is built on a multi-layer, multi-cluster architecture with bank-grade security technologies:

  • The high-performance trading engine can process up to 1.4 million transactions per second, ensuring rapid order execution.
  • Comprehensive security measures, including KYC, two-factor authentication, and anti-phishing codes, provide full protection for user assets.
  • Servers are independently hosted across multiple countries to ensure system stability and security.
  • MEXC has maintained a flawless record with zero major security incidents since its inception.

MEXC's strong focus on security provides users with a trusted trading environment, allowing traders to concentrate on market analysis and executing their trading strategies.

4) Flexible Trading Features


MEXC Futures trading offers highly flexible features to meet the needs of various traders:

  • Supports leverage adjustments from 1x to 400x, with USDT-M Futures offering up to 400x leverage and Coin-M Futures offering up to 200x leverage.
  • Multiple order types available, including limit, market, trigger, trailing stop, and post-only orders, to cater to different trading scenarios.
  • Hedge Mode enables users to hold both positions on the same contract with independent leverage for each direction.

This flexibility enables traders to quickly adjust their strategies based on market changes, making it suitable for both conservative and aggressive traders.

5) Wide Selection of Cryptocurrencies


MEXC Futures offers a rich variety of cryptocurrencies:

  • Includes USDT-M, metaverse, Layer-2, NFT, meme, and DeFi tokens, among others.
  • Quick listing of new tokens enables users to participate in Futures trading for emerging tokens at the earliest opportunity.
  • A full range of Futures contracts to meet the needs of different traders.

The diverse selection of cryptocurrencies allows traders to meet all their Futures trading needs on a single platform, significantly improving trading efficiency.

Introduction to MEXC Futures Trading Modes


USDT-M and Coin-M Futures


MEXC offers two main types of perpetual contracts:

  • USDT-Margined Futures: These contracts are priced and settled in USDT, suitable for traders who prefer to calculate returns using stablecoins.
  • Coin-Margined Futures: These contracts use a specific cryptocurrency as collateral and for calculating profit and loss, making them more suitable for professional traders.

Flexible Position and Margin Modes


  • One-Way Mode and Hedge Mode: Traders can choose a single direction or hold both long and short positions simultaneously based on their trading strategy.
  • Isolated Margin and Cross Margin: Isolated margin limits the potential loss to the specific position, while cross margin allows for more flexible use of capital across all positions.

These flexible trading modes make MEXC adaptable to the risk preferences and trading strategies of different traders.

Why Experienced Traders Choose MEXC Futures?


Experienced traders particularly value the following aspects:

  • Professional Trading Tools: MEXC offers a wide range of technical analysis tools and indicators, supporting the development of complex trading strategies.
  • Risk Management Mechanisms: MEXC has a comprehensive liquidation mechanism and risk control system, helping traders effectively manage risk.
  • Industry-Leading Services: 24/7 professional customer support to assist with any issues that may arise during trading.

MEXC 7th Anniversary Special Event


To celebrate MEXC's 7th anniversary, the platform is launching the "Celebra7e MEXC" series of events:

  • Event Duration: April 13, 2025, 16:00 (UTC) – May 4, 2025, 15:59 (UTC)
  • Generous Rewards: Including rewards for the team's PNL Rate ranking, individual trading volume leaderboard, and multiple other prizes.
  • Participation Rules: Users with a Futures Wallet balance of at least 100 USDT can sign up to participate. Team mode adds fun to the trading experience.

By participating in these events, users can not only experience the advantages of MEXC Futures trading but also have the opportunity to win generous rewards.

Join Now

Conclusion


MEXC Futures trading, with its lowest fees, excellent liquidity, secure and stable system, flexible trading rules, and wide selection of cryptocurrencies, has become the platform of choice for millions of traders worldwide. On the occasion of MEXC's 7th anniversary, the platform will continue to optimize the Futures trading experience, providing users with more professional, secure, and efficient trading services.

Join the MEXC 7th Anniversary celebration and experience the full advantages of Futures trading, starting a new chapter in cryptocurrency trading.

Disclaimer: Futures trading is a high-risk investment. Investors should fully understand the investment risks and proceed with caution. This material does not provide investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice on the purchase, sale, or holding of any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute any investment advice. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved and make informed investment decisions. All investment activities are the sole responsibility of the user and are not related to this platform.


