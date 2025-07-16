Entering the final month of 2023, the crypto market maintained its upward momentum from the previous month, witnessing a gradual ascent. Globally, the market successfully recovered to 60% of theEntering the final month of 2023, the crypto market maintained its upward momentum from the previous month, witnessing a gradual ascent. Globally, the market successfully recovered to 60% of the
December MX Zone Events Report

Entering the final month of 2023, the crypto market maintained its upward momentum from the previous month, witnessing a gradual ascent. Globally, the market successfully recovered to 60% of the share seen during the previous bull market. Throughout the year, the MX token outperformed other platform tokens in terms of price, reaching a peak growth rate of over 330%. Currently, the MX token is trading at around $2.80, showcasing a noteworthy increase of 250%.

Holding MX tokens not only lets you profit from its price increases but also grants access to exclusive monthly events, allowing users to participate in free airdrop rewards. Find out more about the benefits of holding MX in the article, "The Top 3 Benefits for MX Holders."

1. MX Zone December Events Report


In 2023, MEXC hosted a total of 1,339 airdrop events, with a total prize pool value of $100 million. In December, there were 226 airdrop events, including 4 Launchpool events and 222 Kickstarter events, distributing a total of $17.45 million in rewards.

Based on MEXC data, in December's 226 airdrop rewards, the token CAP achieved an impressive peak price increase of 1605.66%, making it the token with the highest growth rate for the month. In the top 4 tokens with the highest price increases, each one experienced a growth rate exceeding 400%. In the top 10 tokens with the highest price increases, all tokens demonstrated growth rates surpassing 300%.

December 2023 Top 10 Outstanding Tokens

Project Name
Airdrop Time (MX Commitment Time)
Price Increase % (as of 12/31)
CAP
2023/12/18
1605.66%
ORDS
2023/12/28
420.7%
SURFBOARD
2023/12/22
405.9%
TURT
2023/12/8
401.9%
IRL
2023/12/19
362.5%
ROOT
2023/12/12
344.8%
MWCC
2023/12/1
337.2%
THL
2023/12/11
317.85%
CHEERS
2023/12/9
314.8%
HONOR
2023/12/13
307.5%

2. How to Participate in Airdrop Events


Launchpool and Kickstarter are exclusive free airdrop events for MX Holders. If you are an MX Holder, you need to hold 1000 MX tokens or more for 30 consecutive days or more to be eligible to participate in Kickstarter and Launchpool events.

On the MEXC official website, at the top of the homepage, select [Spot] from the navigation bar, and you will find portals to access Launchpool and Kickstarter events.


3. Buying MX


If you are not yet an MX holder and wish to participate in Launchpool and Kickstarter events, you need to purchase MX tokens on the MEXC platform and hold them for a specific period. Once you meet the conditions, you can begin participating in these events. For more information about buying MX tokens, you can refer to Buy MX in One Minute and follow the steps in the tutorial to purchase.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

