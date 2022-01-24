Calculation of Fees in Spot Trading

The rules of spot trading fee collection are that in which currency market is traded, such a currency is deducted as the fee. And the trading fee is calculated by multiplying the transaction volume by the corresponding fee rate.

Under normal circumstances, the spot trading fee for makers and takers is 0.2%.

A taker is an order that matches the pending order in the market and can be executed immediately.

A taker is an order that does not have a corresponding order in the market to match, and needs to wait for the order before being filled.

No trading fee will be charged for unfilled orders and cancellations.

1. Suppose a user buys 0.1 BTC with 5000USDT in the BTC/USDT trading pair, that is, in the USDT market:

The user's trading fee is 0.2%*5000 = 10USDT, which means the user used 5010USDT to buy 0.1 BTC.

2. Suppose a user sells 0.1 BTC in the BTC/USDT trading pair, that is, in the USDT market, to obtain 5000USDT:

The user's trading fee is 0.2%*5000=10USDT, which means the user sold 0.1 BTC and finally got 4990USDT.

3. Suppose a user buys 10 ETH with 0.5 BTC in the ETH/BTC trading pair, that is, in the BTC market:

The user's trading fee is 0.2%*0.5 = 0.001BTC, which means the user used 0.501 BTC to buy 20 ETH.

4. Suppose a user sells 10 ETH in the ETH/BTC trading pair, that is, in the BTC market, to obtain 0.5 BTC:

The user's trading fee is 0.2%*0.5 = 0.001BTC, which means the user sold 10 ETH and finally got 0.499 BTC.

Users can also enjoy a 20% discount on trading fees by using MX Token.

Suppose the user buys 0.1 BTC with 5000USDT in the BTC/USDT trading pair, namely in the USDT market, and the user pays the trading fee with MX Token. The latest market price of MX Token is 2USDT:

The user's trading fee is 0.2%*5000*80%/2 = 4 MX, which means the user used 5000USDT and 4 MX to buy 0.1 BTC.

Users can enable MX trading fees discount through the asset page.

In addition, users can also become VIP customers by deposit, and obtain exclusive privileges and exclusive fee rates.

Disclaimer: Trading crypto involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. The materials are not related to the provision of advice regarding investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related services and are not recommendations to buy, sell, or hold any asset. MEXC Learn solely provides information, but not financial advice. You should ensure that you fully understand the risk involved before investing.