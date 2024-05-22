What is a Passkey?





A passkey is a novel identity authentication technology that enables users to access online accounts on websites or applications without manually entering passwords. With passkeys, users can log into their accounts using methods like fingerprint recognition, facial scanning, or device screen lock settings (e.g., PIN codes). Passkeys offer robust and effective protection mechanisms, safeguarding against threats such as phishing attacks.









1.1 Password-free, streamlined login: Users can directly access their accounts using methods such as fingerprint recognition, facial scanning, and more, simplifying the login process and avoiding issues like multiple entries or incorrect passwords.





1.2 Enhanced security: Passkeys, based on FIDO Alliance and W3C standards, use encrypted key pairs instead of passwords, significantly enhancing security. Passkeys are closely tied to their associated applications or websites, ensuring that users do not inadvertently use passkeys to log into fraudulent applications or websites.





1.3 Coexisting with passwords: By logging in with a passkey, you can use biometric technologies such as autofill, facial recognition, or fingerprint recognition for authentication, enabling a seamless transition from passwords to passkeys. This design allows users to use both passwords and passkeys simultaneously.



