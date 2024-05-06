Withdrawal Error Messages and Common Issues









In blockchain, a network address is typically used to identify and locate participants or assets on the blockchain network. Different blockchain networks have their own address naming rules and address formats.





For example, Ethereum network addresses start with "0x" followed by 40 hexadecimal characters, while Bitcoin addresses typically start with "1" followed by 26 to 35 characters, or with "bc1" followed by 41 to 62 characters.









Memo is a text or data field appended to transactions in certain blockchain networks. It can be used to provide additional information or instructions for a transaction and is associated with that specific transaction.





Different blockchain networks may have their own regulations and restrictions, so it is important to follow the corresponding rules when using the Memo field. In some blockchain networks, the Memo field is typically optional. If you wish to learn more about Memos, you can refer to the article " What are Memos/Tags?









If you realize you have entered the wrong Memo information before confirming the withdrawal SMS or email, you can go to the "Withdrawal" section and click [Cancel] for that withdrawal operation. Then, you can initiate the withdrawal again with the correct address.





Website: On the MEXC official website homepage, select [Wallets] in the navigation bar, and select [Transaction History]. On the transaction history page, select [Withdrawal] and proceed with the cancellation.

App: On the MEXC App homepage, tap on the user icon at the top left corner, and select [Transactions]. Tap on [Deposits/Withdrawals], select [Withdrawal], and proceed with the cancellation.





If you have received the confirmation email or SMS for the withdrawal but realize you entered the wrong Memo information, you can copy the TxID for the withdrawal operation and consult the receiving platform for assistance in recovering your assets.









During the withdrawal process, if you enter an address that does not match the withdrawal network or contains other characters, you will see a message indicating "Withdrawal address does not conform to the rules" or "The address and network do not match. Please check and try again." You need to either choose another withdrawal network or enter the correct withdrawal address corresponding to the withdrawal network.





As shown in the image below, when withdrawing USDT on MEXC, if you use an ERC20 address as the withdrawal address but select TRX (TRC20) as the withdrawal network, you will see the message "Withdrawal address does not conform to the rules."













If the current network is congested and experiencing heavy traffic, a "Network busy" message will be displayed for your withdrawal operation. You can choose another network or wait for some time before attempting the withdrawal again.





In addition to the above withdrawal error messages, you may also encounter the following common issues with your withdrawal operations:









If your withdrawal status shows "Processing," it is due to the nature of blockchain networks and possible congestion, which can cause delays in transfers. Please wait patiently for it to be processed.





If your withdrawal status shows "Completed," but you have not yet received the transferred assets after some time, please wait patiently until the confirmation count on the blockchain meets the requirements of the crediting party. Alternatively, you can copy the TxID from MEXC and contact the customer service of the crediting platform for further assistance.





If your withdrawal request has been pending for over 6 hours without a generated TxID, please contact MEXC's online customer service immediately and provide a screenshot of the withdrawal request. We will assist you with your request. Below is an example illustrating how to locate the TxID on the MEXC platform.













If you have already confirmed the withdrawal email or SMS, the system will automatically initiate the withdrawal process, and the transfer cannot be stopped. Due to the anonymity of blockchain addresses, we cannot locate the recipient. If you have withdrawn to the wrong address, please try to contact the owner of the target address through other means to negotiate the return of your assets.





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.