How to Use the Futures Statement

2023.12.22 MEXC
As a futures trader, it's crucial to stay informed about your asset flow and PNL in real time for effective analysis and financial management. The [Futures Statement] feature is here to help. With it, users instantly track their futures account's financial status, covering transactions such as withdrawals and deposits. Additionally, by categorizing various aspects within the [Futures Statement], traders can identify any underlying issues in their futures trading. This feature also helps develop sound asset management habits.

1. What is the Futures Statement?


1.1 Definition


The [Futures Statement] is a feature in your MEXC futures account that lists completed financial transactions related to futures trading. Your Futures Statements provide real-time insights into your futures asset flow from different perspectives, helping you manage your futures account funds effectively.

1.2 Differences between "Futures Statement" & "Futures Orders"


1. Contents:

  • The [Futures Statement] consolidates various futures transactions, emphasizing completed financial details for each futures trade.

  • [Orders] are categorized into Open Orders and Order History, offering comprehensive transaction details for each futures order.

2. Functions:

  • Using the [Futures Statement], users can grasp PNL, optimize risk-reward ratios, and boost profit expectations intuitively.

  • When using [Futures Orders], users can review trades, assess trading strategies, and enhance their trading skills.

2. Advantages of the Futures Statement


2.1 Simplified User Interface


Because the [Futures Statement] exclusively covers completed financial transactions in the futures account, its interface is streamlined, simplifying the content displayed.

2.2 Enhanced Content


In this update, we've added "Transaction Type." While [Futures Orders] has similar categories like "Order Type," the "Transaction Type" category directs users to the four most common flows in futures trading: namely, "Trading Fee," "Closing PNL," "Liquidation Clearance," and "Auto-Deleveraging." Focusing on these four dimensions of data allows users to better optimize their trading systems regarding trading costs, PNL ratios, position values, and trading strategies.

3. How to Use Futures Statements


3.1 On the MEXC Website


3.1.1 Open the [Futures] Page


Login to the official website, then access [Wallets] - [Futures] - [Futures Statement]


3.1.2 Using the [Futures Statement]


  • [All]: Comprehensive, chronological display of every futures trade over the past 30 days.

  • [Futures Trade]: Categorizes and displays inflow and outflow for a specific 'Transaction Type.'

  • [Funding Fee]: Detailed presentation of each funding fee exchange.

  • [Asset Transfer]: Displays inflow and outflow in spot assets only (excluding Futures Bonuses).


Reminder:


  • The [Date] column can be configured for a period within the last 30 days, including the current day.

  • Futures Statements currently do not support displaying demo trading records and PNL.

  • Futures Statements currently do not support data export.

  • Tutorials and guides may differ depending on your operating system; please consult your specific operating system for accurate information.

4. Conclusion


Unlike [Futures Orders], the [Futures Statement] offers a clearer overview of your futures trading profits and losses over a specific timeframe. The newly introduced "Transaction Type" column further assists in tracking asset flow in your futures account across various trading scenarios. With these added features, you can refine your trading strategies, such as optimizing profit/loss ratios. This enables a more effective approach to asset management.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

