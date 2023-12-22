How to Use the Futures Statement





As a futures trader, it's crucial to stay informed about your asset flow and PNL in real time for effective analysis and financial management. The [Futures Statement] feature is here to help. With it, users instantly track their futures account's financial status, covering transactions such as withdrawals and deposits. Additionally, by categorizing various aspects within the [Futures Statement], traders can identify any underlying issues in their futures trading. This feature also helps develop sound asset management habits.













The [Futures Statement] is a feature in your MEXC futures account that lists completed financial transactions related to futures trading. Your Futures Statements provide real-time insights into your futures asset flow from different perspectives, helping you manage your futures account funds effectively.









1. Contents:





The [Futures Statement] consolidates various futures transactions, emphasizing completed financial details for each futures trade.





[Orders] are categorized into Open Orders and Order History, offering comprehensive transaction details for each futures order.





2. Functions:





Using the [Futures Statement], users can grasp PNL, optimize risk-reward ratios, and boost profit expectations intuitively.





When using [Futures Orders], users can review trades, assess trading strategies, and enhance their trading skills.













Because the [Futures Statement] exclusively covers completed financial transactions in the futures account, its interface is streamlined, simplifying the content displayed.









In this update, we've added "Transaction Type." While [Futures Orders] has similar categories like "Order Type," the "Transaction Type" category directs users to the four most common flows in futures trading: namely, "Trading Fee," "Closing PNL," "Liquidation Clearance," and "Auto-Deleveraging." Focusing on these four dimensions of data allows users to better optimize their trading systems regarding trading costs, PNL ratios, position values, and trading strategies.

















Login to the official website , then access [Wallets] - [Futures] - [Futures Statement]













[All]: Comprehensive, chronological display of every futures trade over the past 30 days.





[Futures Trade]: Categorizes and displays inflow and outflow for a specific 'Transaction Type.'





[Funding Fee]: Detailed presentation of each funding fee exchange.





[Asset Transfer]: Displays inflow and outflow in spot assets only (excluding Futures Bonuses).













The [Date] column can be configured for a period within the last 30 days, including the current day.





Futures Statements currently do not support displaying demo trading records and PNL.





Futures Statements currently do not support data export.





Tutorials and guides may differ depending on your operating system; please consult your specific operating system for accurate information.









Unlike [Futures Orders], the [Futures Statement] offers a clearer overview of your futures trading profits and losses over a specific timeframe. The newly introduced "Transaction Type" column further assists in tracking asset flow in your futures account across various trading scenarios. With these added features, you can refine your trading strategies, such as optimizing profit/loss ratios. This enables a more effective approach to asset management.



