What is a Stop-Limit Order?





A stop-limit order is a type of pre-set order that allows users to pre-set the stop-loss price, limit price, and buy/sell amount. When the last filled price reaches the stop-loss price, the system will automatically place the order at the limit price.









Stop-loss Price: When the last filled price reaches the stop-loss price, the pre-set order will be executed.

Limit Price: The price entered by the user at which they want to buy/sell the crypto.

Amount: The amount entered by the user in which they want to buy/sell the crypto.





Example:

The current market price of BTC is below 45,000 USDT. A user considers the price of 43,000 USDT to be an important resistance level. If the market price breaks through 45,000 USDT, there will be a bullish trend. Therefore, the user can set the stop-loss price at 43,000 USDT and the limit price at 45,200 USDT. The user does not have to monitor the market 24 hours a day.





Note: If the price fluctuates significantly, the stop-limit buy order may not be filled.









Order placement: Select [Stop-limit], set the trigger price, buy price, and buy amount. Then, click [Buy BTC].









Order review: After placing the order, you can check the order record under "Open Orders."









Historical Records: After the stop-limit order is filled or canceled, you can go to [Orders] - [Spot Orders] - [Order History] to check the historical records.









Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.