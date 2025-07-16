1. What is Pre-Market Trading? Pre-market trading is an OTC (Over-The-Counter) service provided by MEXC that allows traders to buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed on the1. What is Pre-Market Trading? Pre-market trading is an OTC (Over-The-Counter) service provided by MEXC that allows traders to buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed on the
What is Pre-Market Trading?

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
1. What is Pre-Market Trading?


Pre-market trading is an OTC (Over-The-Counter) service provided by MEXC that allows traders to buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed on the cryptocurrency exchange. This approach enables buyers and sellers to set and match prices independently, giving you the flexibility to trade at your preferred price. With MEXC’s pre-market trading, you can gain a competitive edge before tokens enter the public market. Stay informed about the trading process and requirements to maximize your chances of successful trading.

2. Advantages of Pre-Market Trading


MEXC pre-market trading provides investors with a way to capitalize on the market and get a head start before the official listing of new tokens. Investors have the opportunity to gain a potential market advantage by acquiring popular tokens in the market on more favorable terms compared to trading after the opening of new tokens.

3. How Conduct Pre-Market Trading on MEXC


On the MEXC official website, click on [Spot] and select [Pre-Market Trading] to access the pre-market trading page. Here, you can view the available tokens and click [Trade] to go to the pre-market trading page for the corresponding token.


3.1 As a Buyer


Click [Create Order] and enter the price and quantity for the token you wish to purchase. After reviewing the details, select the checkbox to accept the relevant trading agreement, then click [Buy] to place your order.


Alternatively, you can search the order book for existing sell orders that meet your requirements and click [Buy] to purchase the tokens at the seller's specified price.


Once your order is completed, you only need to wait for the settlement.

3.2 As a Seller


Click [Create Order] and enter the price and quantity for the token you wish to sell. After reviewing the details, select the checkbox to accept the relevant user agreement, then click [Sell] to place your order.


Alternatively, you can search the order book for existing buy orders that meet your requirements and click [Sell] to sell the tokens at the buyer's quoted price.


Once your order is completed, you only need to wait for the settlement.

3.3 How to Settle a Trade


If you are a buyer, after your order has been filled, simply wait for the settlement time. If the seller does not default, you will receive the tokens in the quantity corresponding to your order. If the seller defaults, you will receive compensation from the seller.

If you are a seller, please make sure that you have sufficient tokens in your spot account to fulfill your delivery obligations before the settlement time. Please be patient and wait for the settlement time. Your tokens will be safely transferred to the buyer's account and the settlement process will be completed successfully.

MEXC pre-market trading is currently available on both the website and the app, with the same operation process on both platforms.

On the MEXC App homepage, tap [More] - [Common Function] - [Pre-Market Trading] to access the pre-market trading page. Here, you can view the available tokens and tap [Trade] to go to the pre-market trading page for the corresponding token to start trading.


4. Risks of Pre-Market Trading


For buyers, if the seller fails to deliver the tokens in full or on time, the buyer will receive compensation, but will not receive the corresponding tokens. For sellers, failing to deliver the tokens in full and on time will result in the loss of the order's collateral.

Additionally, pre-market trading offers early access to tokens, which means significant price fluctuations may occur before the tokens are officially listed. Therefore, users should carefully and thoroughly assess the token's trading conditions before deciding whether to invest or trade.

5. Pre-Market Trading Fees


In pre-market trading, whether you are the buyer or the seller, a trading fee applies. You can view the current trading fee rates on the pre-market trading page of the token you wish to trade. For example, the fee rate for the MEMEFI token is shown in the image below.


Currently, the MEXC platform is offering a limited-time promotion with zero trading fees, helping users save on trading costs and earn more profits. It is important to note that the trading fee still applies even in the case of a settlement failure. MEXC will only refund the trading fee if the order is not filled or the project’s listing is canceled.

If you would like to learn more about pre-market trading, you can refer to the "Pre-Market Trading FAQ."

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


