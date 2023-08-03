What is Cryptocurrency Market Capitalization?

In the cryptocurrency industry, we often discuss the market capitalization and ranking of a particular cryptocurrency. However, many investors may not be familiar with market capitalization or how to calculate it. To provide a clear introduction to cryptocurrency market capitalization, this article will explain its definition, how to calculate it, how to classify it, and its significance.









Cryptocurrency market capitalization (Coin Market Cap, abbreviated as CMC) refers to the total value of a cryptocurrency, which is the sum of the values of all circulating tokens. Market capitalization is an important indicator for assessing the scale of a cryptocurrency and is also one of the crucial criteria for investors when it comes to choosing a cryptocurrency. There are many websites where you can check cryptocurrency market capitalization, such as CoinMarketCap.









Cryptocurrency market capitalization is determined by two factors: The price per token and the circulating supply. The price per token represents the current market price of a cryptocurrency. The circulating supply refers to the number of tokens circulating in the market and available for free trading. By combining these two factors, we can calculate the cryptocurrency market capitalization using the following formula: Market Capitalization = Price per token * Circulating supply.





Take Bitcoin as an example. As of the time of writing, the price of one BTC is 29,000 USDT, and the circulating supply is 19,438,393 BTC. Therefore, the market capitalization of BTC is: Market Capitalization of BTC = 29,000 USDT * 19,438,393 = 563,713,397,000 USDT. This indicates that the market capitalization of circulating Bitcoin is 563,713,397,000 USD.









Cryptocurrencies can be classified into the following three categories based on their market capitalization:





3.1 Large-Cap Cryptocurrencies:





Large-cap cryptocurrencies are cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization exceeding 10 billion US dollars. They are characterized by higher security and liquidity and are generally considered the most widely accepted cryptocurrencies in the market. Examples include Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).





3.2 Mid-Cap Cryptocurrencies:





Mid-cap cryptocurrencies are those with a market capitalization ranging from 1 billion to 10 billion US dollars. Compared to large-cap cryptocurrencies, they may exhibit higher volatility, and their consensus mechanisms may need further improvement. Examples include Litecoin (LTC) and Polkadot (DOT).





3.3 Small-Cap Cryptocurrencies:





Small-cap cryptocurrencies have a market capitalization of less than 1 billion US dollars. This category includes innovative and potentially promising cryptocurrencies with significant volatility, which may experience significant price increases or decreases in the short term. Examples include MEXC Token (MX). However, investors should be aware that fraudulent projects might exist among small-cap cryptocurrencies. Investors should exercise due diligence when researching small-cap cryptocurrencies.









Cryptocurrency market capitalization serves two important purposes:





4.1 Measuring the Scale of Cryptocurrencies:





Cryptocurrency market capitalization is a crucial indicator when measuring cryptocurrencies' scale and market influence. Generally, a higher market capitalization indicates greater acceptance and competitive advantage in the market, while a lower market capitalization suggests lower acceptance and lack of competitiveness.





4.2 Impact on Cryptocurrency Price Volatility:





In general, cryptocurrencies with higher market capitalization tend to exhibit stability and reliability, making them less susceptible to price fluctuations. On the other hand, cryptocurrencies with lower market capitalization are more volatile and more easily affected by price changes.







