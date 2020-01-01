SOLVE (SOLVE) 토크노믹스
What Is Solve.Care (SOLVE)?
Solve.Care is a healthcare platform company that uses blockchain to redefine care coordination, improves access to care, reduces benefit administration costs, and helps reduce fraud and waste in healthcare around the world.
The Solve.Care platform allows for digital health networks, called Care Networks, to be built and run for patient-centric care based on medical conditions, economic and social needs, and other tailored eligibility criteria, creating an entire healthcare ecosystem. Using the Solve.Care platform, businesses are able to launch networked, interoperable healthcare dApps, within only weeks or even days.
Care Networks on the Solve.Care platform use the SOLVE token, a utility token that is used for inter/intra network payments and transaction fees. It also has additional uses including developer rights, staking, marketplace payments, and platform access fees.
Who is the Founder of Solve.Care?
Pradeep Goel, the Founder and CEO of Solve.Care, has extensive expertise in healthcare, finance and technology. Prior to Solve.Care, he had been in the CEO, COO, CIO and CTO roles at various innovative technology companies over 25 years
Pradeep was deeply involved in designing and building solutions for public programs such as Medicare/Medicaid, children health insurance and welfare programs, SNAP/TANF, health insurance exchanges and health information exchanges. He has worked for and with commercial insurance companies as the top technology executive, and implemented benefits administration, consumer engagement, claimed medication and payment systems.
Pradeep has built 4 healthcare IT companies and has been at the top of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, INC500/5000 fastest growing companies lists multiple times. Pradeep was included in the 100 most promising entrepreneurs globally, complied by Goldman Sachs.
What Makes Solve.Care Unique?
The Solve.Care platform leverages blockchain and full stack capabilities to deliver significant business value to individuals and enterprises. These business values include ease of usage, privacy, security, control and ownership of data, interoperability, auditability, and enhanced trust between parties.
Solve.Care gives healthcare stakeholders a unique opportunity to build their own dApps to form Care Networks, connecting and synchronizing their participants, making instant payments inside their network, and sharing information immediately to reduce opportunities for fraud.
Solve.Care is unique because it not only allows networks to run independently, but to also have a fabric underneath that allows them to all communicate.
All Care Networks are fully and intrinsically tokenized to manage events, identities, transactions, payments and data sharing using the SOLVE token, which is a combination of transaction fee payment token (like Ethereum as gas), as well as a normal payment currency. The SOLVE token also has a unique property of being able to function inside the Network, either as a variable value token or as a fixed value token (as a stable coin). This property makes it uniquely powerful and appropriate for healthcare usage.
Solve.Care has built blockchain healthcare networks for the real-world clients such as Boehringer Ingelheim, Uber Health, Lyft, Aon, Arizona Care Network and others.
Solve.Care is the first company in the world to successfully deploy digital currency and blockchain technology for value-based payments in US healthcare. (https://solve.foundation/press-release/solve-care-partner-acn-awarded-for-innovation/)
SOLVE (SOLVE) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 SOLVE (SOLVE)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
SOLVE (SOLVE) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
SOLVE (SOLVE) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 SOLVE 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
SOLVE 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 SOLVE의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, SOLVE 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
