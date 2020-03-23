솔라나 (SOL) 토크노믹스
솔라나 (SOL) 정보
"전 Qualcomm, Intel 및 Dropbox 엔지니어가 2017년 말에 설립한 Solana는 분산 또는 보안을 희생하지 않고 확장성을 제공하는 데 중점을 둔 단일 체인 위임 지분 증명 프로토콜입니다. Solana 확장 솔루션의 핵심은 분산 PoH(Proof-of-History)라는 이름의 시계는 신뢰할 수 있는 단일 시간 소스가 없는 분산 네트워크에서 시간 문제를 해결하기 위해 구축되었습니다. 핵심적으로 Solana는 다음을 제공합니다. - 확장성: Solana는 400밀리초의 블록 시간을 유지하면서 초당 50,000건 이상의 트랜잭션을 지원할 수 있습니다. - 탈중앙화: Turbine 블록 전파 프로토콜을 사용하여 플랫폼은 성능과 확장성을 유지하면서 수천 개의 노드를 지원할 수 있습니다. -저렴한 실행: 네트워크 상의 거래 비용은 100만 건의 거래에 대해 10달러가 소요될 것으로 추정됩니다."
솔라나 (SOL) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 솔라나 (SOL)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
솔라나 (SOL)의 심층 토큰 구조
SOL 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
Issuance Mechanism
Solana’s native token, SOL, is both inflationary and deflationary over time:
- Initial Issuance: When Solana launched its Mainnet Beta in March 2020, the initial inflation rate was set at 8.0% annually (February 2021).
- Disinflation Schedule: The protocol employs a disinflation rate of -15%, reducing annual token issuance every year until a long-term steady-state inflation rate of 1.5% is achieved.
- Reward Distribution: Most newly issued SOL is distributed to validators and delegators as staking rewards, incentivizing network security and participation. These rewards also include a proportion of transaction fees.
- Burn Mechanism: A portion of all transaction fees is burned (destroyed), introducing a deflationary aspect to the token economics.
- No Continuous Manual Emissions: There is no fixed hard cap in the manner of Bitcoin; however, strictly speaking, token supply expands predictably per the inflation schedule, and validator/delegator rewards are the primary issuance pathway.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial token supply was distributed through a combination of private sales, public auctions, team/foundation allocations, and a large community fund. As of the launch and later, allocations were as follows:
|Allocation Category
|Allocation (SOL)
|% of Initial Supply
|Lock-up/Vesting
|Seed Round Investors
|~16.23 million
|~3.25%
|Yes
|Founding Sale
|~12.47 million
|~2.50%
|Yes
|Validator Sale
|~13.33 million
|~2.67%
|Yes
|Strategic Sale
|~64.43 million
|~12.89%
|Yes
|Coinlist Auction Sale
|~25.54 million
|~5.12%
|Yes
|Team
|~63.95 million
|~12.79%
|50% unlocked at TGE, rest monthly over 24 months
|Solana Foundation
|~52.30 million
|~10.46%
|Staged
|Community Reserve Fund
|~194.45 million
|~38.89%
|Staged
|FTX/Alameda Estate
|(varied)
|(see below)
|Yes
- Note: These numbers are based on initial allocations and may vary as tokens are unlocked or transferred over time.
Major Unlock Schedules and Market Impact
- Monthly Linear Unlocks: Key allocations, especially to Alameda, FTX, and others, followed monthly linear unlocks starting from 2021, extending through 2028.
- Large Unlock Events in 2025: Major batches (e.g., ~69 million SOL slated for March and May 2025) will fully unlock, potentially impacting liquidity.
- Team & Foundation: 50% of founders' tokens unlocked at launch, with the rest vesting monthly over two years.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
SOL serves as the cornerstone of the Solana ecosystem, underpinning various vital activities:
1. Transaction Fees
- All on-chain transactions and smart contract executions are paid in SOL.
- Transaction fees consist of a base fee (per signature) and a dynamic fee based on computing resources.
- “Prioritization fees” can be added to speed up transaction processing.
2. Staking and Network Security
- Token holders can stake SOL directly (as validators) or delegate to existing validators.
- Staking is rewarded via inflationary issuance and a share of transaction fees.
- Validators can set their own commission rates.
3. Ecosystem Incentives
- Grants, hackathons, and bug bounties are paid in SOL.
- Solana Foundation runs multiple programs (e.g., AI grants) that pay out in SOL.
- Stake pools allow for decentralized staking management.
4. Governance
- Solana's governance is validator-centric; validators initiate on-chain votes through vote-escrowed tokens (not direct SOL voting).
- Community and ecosystem proposals (feature upgrades, treasury spend, etc.) are implemented via validator consensus.
Lock-up Mechanism and Unlocking Schedule
- Seed/Strategic/Team Investors: Subject to multi-year vesting with varying cliffs and linear monthly unlocks.
- Foundation/Community Fund: The foundation committed to not distributing more than 8 million SOL/month for the end of 2020; unlocks are managed to avoid major market shocks.
- FTX/Alameda/Other Parties: Some tokens remained locked for years, with linear monthly or periodic full unlocks scheduled through 2028.
- Major Unlocks:
- 645,000 SOL/month (from 2021–2027) from foundation deals.
- 7.5 million SOL in March 2025 and 61.85 million SOL in May 2025 (from agreements with Alameda/FTX) will fully unlock in one batch, representing significant supply shocks.
Circulating Supply and Staking
- As of late 2022, ~77% of all available SOL was staked.
- Market dynamics are influenced by staking, as unstaked supply increases or decreases liquidity in the markets. For example, a ~24% increase in unstaked supply was anticipated during the FTX meltdown event.
- Staking rewards and validator yields draw from both inflation and fees.
Summary Table: Key SOL Tokenomics Aspects
|Aspect
|Detail
|Issuance
|8% initial inflation, -15% disinflation per year, long-term steady at 1.5%
|Allocation
|Team/foundation: ~23%, Community Fund: ~39%, Sales/Investors: ~38%, strict vesting/lockups
|Incentives
|Staking, validator yields, transaction fee burns, bug bounties, ecosystem grants
|Usage
|Transaction fees, staking, rewards, governance (validators), decentralized programs
|Lock-ups
|Multi-year linear unlocks, major cliffs (2025 and beyond), foundation supply throttling
|Unlock Timeline
|Monthly linear (2021–2028), major full unlocks in 2025 and 2028
Closing Thoughts
Solana’s tokenomics were designed for robust network security, gradual decentralization, and sustainable ecosystem growth:
- The staged, multi-year unlock mechanism with occasional large supply cliffs (notably in 2025) aims to limit immediate sell pressure.
- The inflation schedule and fee-burning reduce long-term dilution and anchor staking incentives.
- High staking rates secure the network and dilute speculative trading supply.
- Community and developer grants keep ecosystem incentives aligned with Solana’s growth.
Potential risks include volatility during large unlock events and changes in staking participation which could impact yields and network security. Overall, Solana’s approach balances rapid early capital deployment with sustained, incentive-aligned growth.
솔라나 (SOL) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
솔라나 (SOL) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 SOL 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
SOL 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 SOL의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, SOL 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
