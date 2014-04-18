모네로 (XMR) 토크노믹스
투명한 블록체인이 있는 비트코인 및 이더리움과 달리 모네로는 암호화를 사용하여 송수신 주소와 거래 금액을 보호합니다. 모든 Monero 거래는 기본적으로 송수신 주소와 거래 금액을 난독화합니다. 모네로는 대체 가능합니다. 이것은 Monero가 검열의 위험 없이 항상 받아들여질 것임을 의미합니다. 모네로는 기업이 아닙니다. 시간을 기부하거나 커뮤니티 기부로 자금을 조달하는 전 세계의 암호화 및 분산 시스템 전문가에 의해 개발되었습니다. 즉, Monero는 어느 한 국가에 의해 폐쇄될 수 없으며 특정 법적 관할권의 제약을 받지 않습니다.
Overview
Monero (XMR) is a privacy-focused, decentralized, and fungible cryptocurrency. Its token economics are designed to balance privacy, decentralization, and long-term sustainability. Here’s a comprehensive structure, including all the major economic mechanisms:
Token Issuance & Supply Mechanism
Issuance Model
|Mechanism
|Details
|Consensus
|Proof-of-Work (PoW)
|Mining Algorithm
|RandomX (ASIC-resistant, CPU-friendly, upgrades via scheduled hard forks)
|Supply Model
|Disinflationary until “tail emission”; perpetual inflation from June 2022
|Block Reward
|6 XMR per block (every 2 minutes) as of June 2022 (tail emission)
|Max Supply
|No max supply; ongoing minor inflation to maintain miner incentives
|Initial Emissions
|Disinflationary until 18.4M XMR (reached May 2022), then tail emission
Table: Monero Block Reward Evolution
|Phase
|Reward Model
|Supply Impact
|Pre-tail emission (2014-2022)
|Decaying
|Reached ~18.4M XMR
|Tail emission (post-2022)
|Fixed (6 XMR/block)
|Perpetual, minor inflation
Key Points:
- Monero's ongoing, fixed block reward ("tail emission") ensures network security beyond the initial emission phase by always providing an incentive for miners, avoiding fee-only security issues seen in capped-supply blockchains.
- "Disinflationary" means supply growth rate decreases over time, but never hits zero.
Token Allocation Mechanism
|Mechanism
|Details
|Genesis Allocation
|No ICO, no pre-mine, no founder or team allocation. All XMR distributed via mining from inception.
|Ongoing Allocation
|All new XMR generated goes to PoW miners via block rewards (plus transaction fees).
|Community Grants
|Development can be funded via the Community Crowdfunding System (CCS), where community members propose and donate XMR; contributors are paid only after hitting milestones.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Mechanism
|Details
|Primary Utility
|Peer-to-peer payments, private and secure transactions.
|Miners
|Incentivized by block rewards (emission + fees) to validate and secure the network.
|Contributors
|Optionally funded via CCS or direct community donation.
|Additional Uses
|Payment for goods/services (especially in privacy-threshold scenarios), exchange for other currencies, participation in donations/bounties.
- XMR is used for:
- Anonymous payments (default privacy and fungibility)
- Transaction fee payment
- Miner rewards
- Community/CCS-funded bounties (contributor incentives)
Locking Mechanism and Unlocking Time
|Mechanism
|Details
|Built-in Locks
|Standard Monero transactions can optionally have a customizable lock/unlock time, specified by the sender.
|Unlocking Time
|If activated during a transaction, funds are locked until a specific block height or timestamp, after which they can be spent.
|Typical Usage
|Most transfers are immediately spendable. Locking is optional/rare and not protocol-mandated.
- Technical Note: According to Monero documentation, when sending a transaction, the sender may specify a lock time; until this lock expires, the recipient cannot spend the received XMR.
- The unlock time is generally shown as a number of blocks; the recipient can view the remaining lock duration in their wallet.
Distribution Table Summary
|Aspect
|Model/Mechanism
|Notes
|Issuance
|Proof-of-Work, ongoing tail emission
|6 XMR/block (~every 2 minutes) forever
|Initial Allocation
|All via mining
|No ICO, no premine
|Team/Investors
|None
|Strictly decentralized/mining-based distribution
|Incentive for Holders
|Network usage, fungibility, privacy
|No staking, no interest/dividends
|Lock/Unlock
|Optional per transaction
|Sender-defined, rarely used in typical transactions
|Vesting
|None, except via transaction-level locking
|No team or investor vesting/cliff
Additional Economic Context and Comparison
- Monero’s model contrasts with most modern tokens that have team/advisor/investor allocations and vesting schedules, or rely on proof-of-stake (PoS) for distribution and alignment.
- The perpetual "tail emission" is a unique feature meant to guarantee long-term network sustainability and decentralization by continually incentivizing miners. This stands in contrast to capped-supply models that risk security budget issues.
Governance Note
- Monero does not employ on-chain, token-based governance. Technical changes are discussed in public forums and GitHub, and ratified through network upgrade (hard fork) adoption by the majority of nodes/miners.
Conclusion
Monero (XMR) is an example of “pure” mining-based issuance where all coins are distributed fairly and permissionlessly, and ongoing supply is modest, transparent, and predictable. Its token economics are deliberately simple and robust, prioritizing privacy, decentralization, and resistance to central planning. Locking mechanisms are available but rarely enforced at the protocol level, and there is no traditional vesting or allocation schedule beyond the mined emission itself.
