SOLVE 가격 (SOLVE)
오늘 SOLVE (SOLVE)의 실시간 가격은 0.00801523 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 6.81M USD 입니다. SOLVE에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 SOLVE 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 172.54K USD
- SOLVE의 당일 가격 변동 -8.65%
- 유통 공급량 850.00M USD
MEXC에서 SOLVE에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 SOLVE 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 SOLVE에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000759776799440646.
지난 30일간 SOLVE에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0003814504.
지난 60일간 SOLVE에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0004937862.
지난 90일간 SOLVE에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00233708782410609.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.000759776799440646
|-8.65%
|30일
|$ +0.0003814504
|+4.76%
|60일
|$ -0.0004937862
|-6.16%
|90일
|$ -0.00233708782410609
|-22.57%
SOLVE 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.27%
-8.65%
-6.11%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What Is Solve.Care (SOLVE)? Solve.Care is a healthcare platform company that uses blockchain to redefine care coordination, improves access to care, reduces benefit administration costs, and helps reduce fraud and waste in healthcare around the world. The Solve.Care platform allows for digital health networks, called Care Networks, to be built and run for patient-centric care based on medical conditions, economic and social needs, and other tailored eligibility criteria, creating an entire healthcare ecosystem. Using the Solve.Care platform, businesses are able to launch networked, interoperable healthcare dApps, within only weeks or even days. Care Networks on the Solve.Care platform use the SOLVE token, a utility token that is used for inter/intra network payments and transaction fees. It also has additional uses including developer rights, staking, marketplace payments, and platform access fees. Who is the Founder of Solve.Care? Pradeep Goel, the Founder and CEO of Solve.Care, has extensive expertise in healthcare, finance and technology. Prior to Solve.Care, he had been in the CEO, COO, CIO and CTO roles at various innovative technology companies over 25 years Pradeep was deeply involved in designing and building solutions for public programs such as Medicare/Medicaid, children health insurance and welfare programs, SNAP/TANF, health insurance exchanges and health information exchanges. He has worked for and with commercial insurance companies as the top technology executive, and implemented benefits administration, consumer engagement, claimed medication and payment systems. Pradeep has built 4 healthcare IT companies and has been at the top of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, INC500/5000 fastest growing companies lists multiple times. Pradeep was included in the 100 most promising entrepreneurs globally, complied by Goldman Sachs. What Makes Solve.Care Unique? The Solve.Care platform leverages blockchain and full stack capabilities to deliver significant business value to individuals and enterprises. These business values include ease of usage, privacy, security, control and ownership of data, interoperability, auditability, and enhanced trust between parties. Solve.Care gives healthcare stakeholders a unique opportunity to build their own dApps to form Care Networks, connecting and synchronizing their participants, making instant payments inside their network, and sharing information immediately to reduce opportunities for fraud. Solve.Care is unique because it not only allows networks to run independently, but to also have a fabric underneath that allows them to all communicate. All Care Networks are fully and intrinsically tokenized to manage events, identities, transactions, payments and data sharing using the SOLVE token, which is a combination of transaction fee payment token (like Ethereum as gas), as well as a normal payment currency. The SOLVE token also has a unique property of being able to function inside the Network, either as a variable value token or as a fixed value token (as a stable coin). This property makes it uniquely powerful and appropriate for healthcare usage. Solve.Care has built blockchain healthcare networks for the real-world clients such as Boehringer Ingelheim, Uber Health, Lyft, Aon, Arizona Care Network and others. Solve.Care is the first company in the world to successfully deploy digital currency and blockchain technology for value-based payments in US healthcare. (https://solve.foundation/press-release/solve-care-partner-acn-awarded-for-innovation/)
|1 SOLVE에서 AUD
A$0.0125037588
|1 SOLVE에서 GBP
￡0.0062518794
|1 SOLVE에서 EUR
€0.0075343162
|1 SOLVE에서 USD
$0.00801523
|1 SOLVE에서 MYR
RM0.0353471643
|1 SOLVE에서 TRY
₺0.2784490902
|1 SOLVE에서 JPY
¥1.2013226724
|1 SOLVE에서 RUB
₽0.7919848763
|1 SOLVE에서 INR
₹0.6786495241
|1 SOLVE에서 IDR
Rp127.2258259423
|1 SOLVE에서 PHP
₱0.464081817
|1 SOLVE에서 EGP
￡E.0.4003607385
|1 SOLVE에서 BRL
R$0.0487325984
|1 SOLVE에서 CAD
C$0.0113014743
|1 SOLVE에서 BDT
৳0.9588619649
|1 SOLVE에서 NGN
₦12.8861654233
|1 SOLVE에서 UAH
₴0.3322312835
|1 SOLVE에서 VES
Bs0.38473104
|1 SOLVE에서 PKR
Rs2.2313598797
|1 SOLVE에서 KZT
₸4.078950547
|1 SOLVE에서 THB
฿0.2729185815
|1 SOLVE에서 TWD
NT$0.259693452
|1 SOLVE에서 CHF
Fr0.0069732501
|1 SOLVE에서 HKD
HK$0.0622783371
|1 SOLVE에서 MAD
.د.م0.0798316908