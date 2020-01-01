Atari (ATRI) 토크노믹스
Atari (ATRI) 정보
The Atari Token’s mission is to bring decentralization and universality to the video game and interactive entertainment industry. The goal of the Atari Token is to be the utility token of reference within the video game and interactive entertainment world, either as an in-game token or as a means of exchange for services or products between individuals and/or companies. Atari aims to provide participants with the tools necessary to effectively use smart contracts and smart platforms and reach mass adoption as quickly as possible. The Atari Group has recently entered into many partnership agreements to progressively develop the adoption and the use cases of the Atari Token. The Atari Token is issued by Atari Chain, Ltd (Gibraltar). For more information about the Atri Token, please visit the official Atari website.
ATARI Chain, Ltd, incorporated in Gibraltar, is responsible for the governance and ecosystem development of the ATARI Network of smart platforms using the ATARI Token. The ATARI Token is the utility and governance token for the ATARI Network. The ATARI Token serves as a medium of exchange within the ATARI Network for various ATARI goods and services, including those of ATARI’s partners. The ATARI Token is also used for rewards, staking incentives and ecosystem development programs.
The Atari Token aims to offer easy integration, liquidity focused, skill-based, and casino accessibility. Atari aims for easy integration, by enabling other developers to easily integrate the Atari Token into their games. The company’s focus is to list the Atari Token on as many platforms as possible, allowing token holders to easily make exchanges for other currencies, therefore focusing on liquidity and traders’ experiences. Outside of this, Atari Chain is also working on innovative games, in which users can stake tokens against other players.
Atari (ATRI) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Atari (ATRI)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Atari (ATRI) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Atari (ATRI) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 ATRI 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
ATRI 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 ATRI의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, ATRI 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.