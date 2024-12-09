Atari 가격 (ATRI)
오늘 Atari (ATRI)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 591.24K USD 입니다. ATRI에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Atari 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 1.08K USD
- Atari의 당일 가격 변동 +0.42%
- 유통 공급량 1.51B USD
MEXC에서 ATRI에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 ATRI 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Atari에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Atari에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Atari에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Atari에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.42%
|30일
|$ 0
|+92.46%
|60일
|$ 0
|+33.53%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Atari 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.09%
+0.42%
+50.09%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
The Atari Token’s mission is to bring decentralization and universality to the video game and interactive entertainment industry. The goal of the Atari Token is to be the utility token of reference within the video game and interactive entertainment world, either as an in-game token or as a means of exchange for services or products between individuals and/or companies. Atari aims to provide participants with the tools necessary to effectively use smart contracts and smart platforms and reach mass adoption as quickly as possible. The Atari Group has recently entered into many partnership agreements to progressively develop the adoption and the use cases of the Atari Token. The Atari Token is issued by Atari Chain, Ltd (Gibraltar). For more information about the Atri Token, please visit the official Atari website. ATARI Chain, Ltd, incorporated in Gibraltar, is responsible for the governance and ecosystem development of the ATARI Network of smart platforms using the ATARI Token. The ATARI Token is the utility and governance token for the ATARI Network. The ATARI Token serves as a medium of exchange within the ATARI Network for various ATARI goods and services, including those of ATARI’s partners. The ATARI Token is also used for rewards, staking incentives and ecosystem development programs. The Atari Token aims to offer easy integration, liquidity focused, skill-based, and casino accessibility. Atari aims for easy integration, by enabling other developers to easily integrate the Atari Token into their games. The company’s focus is to list the Atari Token on as many platforms as possible, allowing token holders to easily make exchanges for other currencies, therefore focusing on liquidity and traders’ experiences. Outside of this, Atari Chain is also working on innovative games, in which users can stake tokens against other players.
