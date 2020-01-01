dogwifhat sol (WIF) 토크노믹스
dogwifhat sol (WIF) 정보
dogwifhat(WIF)은 Solana 체인의 밈코인입니다.
dogwifhat sol (WIF) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 dogwifhat sol (WIF)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
dogwifhat sol (WIF)의 심층 토큰 구조
WIF 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
Overview
Dogwifhat (WIF) is a meme token launched on the Solana blockchain in late 2023. Since its emergence, it has rapidly ascended to become the leading memecoin within the Solana ecosystem. However, its tokenomics diverge significantly from typical utility tokens, particularly in areas like utility, team transparency, and structure.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Issuance:
The entire total supply of WIF was minted at genesis. There is no ongoing emission, mining, or staking that increases the supply after the initial mint.
- Fixed Supply:
Circulating supply has remained entirely static through May 2025—just under 1 billion tokens (998.9M), as observable in on-chain data. No further supply expansion is scheduled or permitted by the underlying token contract.
Allocation Mechanism
- No Structured Allocation or Vesting:
Available research, on-chain analytics, and the project’s own (limited) communications indicate there was no meaningful allocation schedule for insiders, developers, or early community. The tokens were minted and distributed via liquidity pool seeding on Solana-based decentralized exchanges, such as Raydium.
- Airdrops & Fair Launch:
There is no evidence of private allocations, structured airdrops, or VC rounds (as seen in many other tokens). The launch was executed as a so-called “fair launch,” meaning that all tokens were available in the open market from inception.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Speculative Asset:
WIF currently has no explicit utility beyond being a speculative, tradeable token. Unlike many tokens, there is no governance, revenue-share, access to exclusive features, or staking utility for holders.
- Community Engagement:
Its primary “usage” is as a vehicle for meme propagation, trading on DEXs and CEXs, and social media culture. Popularity relies heavily on viral momentum and community memes—unique compared to utility-grade tokens.
- Integration Potential:
While some DeFi integrations have occurred (e.g., new dApps adding WIF for payments or liquidity pools), this remains marginal and not a formal part of WIF’s token design or roadmap.
Lock-up and Unlocking Mechanisms
- No Lock-ups or Unlock Schedules:
Unlike more formal token launches, there are no vesting contracts, timed unlocks, or ongoing drip mechanisms for WIF. On-chain supply data demonstrates that supply was fully liquid and tradeable from the outset, with no material change over time.
- No Team or Insider Lockups:
With the team being anonymous and no disclosed allocations to founders or advisors, there is no evidence of any locked balances for project contributors.
Additional Context and Limitations
- Transparency:
The project is notable for a lack of detailed disclosures regarding development team, roadmap, or official documentation. There is no whitepaper or publically available technical breakdown.
- No Structured Governance:
No DAO, voting, or formal governance mechanisms for WIF holders currently exist. Decisions (if any) seem to be made informally and with minimal transparency.
Summary Table
|Category
|Details
|Issuance
|Entire supply (~1B) minted at genesis, no inflation
|Allocation
|No structured allocations, fair launch, no VC/insider allocations
|Usage/Incentive
|Purely speculative, meme-based, no protocol-level utility
|Lock-up/Unlocking
|No lockups, fully liquid supply from inception
|Team/Founders
|Anonymous, no known allocations or vesting
|Governance
|None (no DAO or voting rights for WIF holders)
Conclusion
Dogwifhat embodies the modern Solana memecoin ethos: viral community energy, total supply deployed at launch, and zero structural encumbrances for insiders or backers. While this means no structured vesting, usage, or incentive mechanisms exist, it also means the market operates free of the overhang typical in VC-funded or utility-token ecosystems. Holders should be aware that WIF’s value is almost entirely driven by meme culture and trading sentiment, not by fundamental value or protocol usage.
If deeper technical specifics or contract details are released, or if utility is added in the future, the analysis may evolve. As of now, WIF stands as a pure meme asset with fixed, fully liquid supply and no formal economic mechanisms beyond what emerges from market demand and community engagement.
dogwifhat sol (WIF) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
dogwifhat sol (WIF) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 WIF 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
WIF 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 WIF의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, WIF 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
WIF 구매 방법
dogwifhat sol (WIF)를 포트폴리오에 추가하고 싶으신가요? MEXC는 신용카드, 은행 송금, P2P 거래 등 다양한 방법으로 WIF 을 구매할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 초보자든 전문가든 MEXC를 사용하면 쉽고 안전하게 암호화폐를 구매할 수 있습니다.
dogwifhat sol (WIF) 가격 내역
WIF의 가격 내역을 분석하면 과거 시장 움직임, 주요 지지/저항 수준, 변동성 패턴을 이해하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 사상 최고가를 추적하든 추세를 파악하든, 과거 데이터는 가격 예측과 기술 분석에서 중요한 부분입니다.
WIF 가격 예측
WIF 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? WIF 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
MEXC를 선택해야 하는 이유는 무엇인가요?
MEXC는 전 세계 수백만 명의 사용자가 신뢰하는 세계 최고의 암호화폐 거래소 중 하나입니다. 초보자든 전문가든 MEXC는 암호화폐로 가는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다.
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.