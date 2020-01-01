Render (RENDER) 토크노믹스
Render (RENDER) 정보
Render (RENDER) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Render (RENDER)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Render (RENDER)의 심층 토큰 구조
RENDER 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
Overview
Render Network’s token, initially launched as RNDR on Ethereum (ERC-20) in 2019, has evolved to support Polygon (MRC-20) and migrated to Solana as SPL RENDER in November 2023. The token economics of Render are designed to facilitate a decentralized, peer-to-peer GPU compute marketplace, incentivizing both supply (GPU providers) and demand (clients).
1. Issuance Mechanism
-
Initial Supply:
- RNDR launched with a proposed supply of ~2.15 billion tokens on Ethereum.
- A major burn event in August 2020 reduced this to ~536.87 million.
- The current max token supply is approximately 644.25 million, reflecting expansions and emissions as per RNP-001.
-
Bridge and Multichain Expansion:
- RNDR can be bridged to Polygon and Solana via lock/mint and burn/unlock mechanisms.
- Swapping RNDR on Ethereum to RENDER on Solana (one-way) locks the origin token on Ethereum and mints the destination token on Solana.
- Only new emissions on Solana are distributed to the Render Network Foundation for network incentives and development.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Recipient
|Allocation (%)
|Initial Supply
|Lockup/Vesting
|Team & Advisors
|~10%
|ERC-20 RNDR
|6-month lock-up
|User Development Fund
|~65%
|ERC-20 RNDR
|Ongoing, managed by team
|Public and Private Sales
|~22%
|ERC-20 RNDR
|Varies
|Other Investors
|Remaining
|Foundation Emissions (Solana)
|50% of emissions/year
|SPL RENDER
|For grants, team, incentives
Notes:
- Actual holdings have changed over time due to burns, bridging, and ongoing emissions.
- Full lists of holders are available for each chain (Ethereum, Polygon, Solana).
3. Usage & Incentive Mechanism
-
Primary Uses:
- Payment for GPU compute rendering and machine learning inference services.
- Staking and governance: RENDER tokenholders can submit and vote on Render Network Improvement Proposals (RNPs).
- GPU providers receive RNDR/RENDER tokens as payment for fulfilling compute jobs.
-
Incentive Mechanisms:
- Network emission rewards are issued to incentivize node operators, developers, and community contributors.
- Regular burn events are executed to control supply, tied to network usage and bridging activities.
-
Decentralization:
- Community and user incentives constitute a large share of allocations, aligning network growth with decentralized participation.
4. Locking & Unlock Mechanism
Bridging Example:
- Bridging RNDR between Ethereum and Solana (via Wormhole) or Polygon (via Polygon Portal) operates as:
- Tokens locked on origin chain → equivalent amount minted/unlocked on destination chain (see diagram: “Lock on Chain A – Unlock on Chain B”).
Team Allocation:
- Subject to an initial 6-month lockup post token generation.
- Network development fund allocations are subject to dynamic vesting and ongoing management by the Render Network Foundation.
Foundation Emissions on Solana:
- Render Network Foundation receives 50% of the tokens emitted each year on Solana, with intended uses for core team expansion and grant programs.
- Example: ~4.57 million SPL RENDER accrued by Dec. 24, 2024 (year one emissions).
Unlocking Schedule Table
|Allocation Recipient
|Unlock Type
|Lock/Vesting
|Unlock Example(s)
|Team & Advisors
|Linear/Cliff
|6-month lockup post-launch
|Unlocked after 6 months
|Foundation (Solana Emissions)
|Emission
|50% per emission year
|~4.57M in 2024, ~2.90M projected for 2025
|Token Swaps (Bridging)
|On-demand (Bridge)
|Lock/mint and burn/unlock
|Locked on Ethereum, minted on Solana
There are no signals of continuous inflation or additional supply increases apart from those outlined in RNPs and bridged emissions.
5. Summary Table
|Element
|Mechanism / Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply w/ selective emissions & burns; bridging unlocks new tokens on destination chains
|Allocation
|Team/Advisors (~10% w/ 6-mo lockup), Foundation/User Fund (~65%), Public/Private Sales (~22%)
|Usage
|Payments, staking, governance, node/operator incentives
|Incentives
|Emission rewards to contributors; supply burns; decentralized allocation
|Lock/Unlock
|Team allocation six-month lock, ongoing emissions on Solana, unlock via cross-chain bridges
|Unlock Timing
|Variable: 6 months for team; emissions scheduled per governance
6. Additional Points
- Governance: Tokenholders have direct input in protocol upgrades via RNPs.
- Legal/Utility: RNDR/RENDER confers no claim over the assets or profits of OTOY or the Render Foundation.
- Bridging Constraints: Swap from ERC-20 RNDR to SPL RENDER is one-way (not reversible), reflecting migration toward Solana.
7. References
- More details about emissions, unlocks, and allocations can be found in Render’s official governance forums, GitHub RNPs, and bridging documentation.
This comprehensive structure ensures that Render’s token economics are designed for permissionless utility, robust incentivization, and network sustainability—with clear mechanisms for allocation, locking, unlocking, and continual adaptation via governance.
Render (RENDER) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Render (RENDER) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 RENDER 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
RENDER 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 RENDER의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, RENDER 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
