페페 (PEPE) 토크노믹스
페페 (PEPE) 정보
Pepe는 사람들이 끝없이 파생되는 Shiba,GME,Turbo,Ass,Floki,Moon Inu 코인으로 뜨거운 감자 게임을 하는 것을 지켜보는 것에 지쳤습니다. Inu들은 이미 지쳤습니다. 이제 세계에서 가장 잘 알려진 밈의 왕으로 군림할 때입니다. Pepe가 밈코인을 다시 위대하게 만들려고 합니다. 사전 판매, 세금, LP 소각, 계약 포기 없이 스텔스 출시되는 $PEPE는 영원히 대중을 위한 코인입니다. 순수한 기억의 힘으로 구동되는 $PEPE가 여러분에게 길을 보여줄 것입니다. 우리는 Lord Kek을 믿습니다.
페페 (PEPE) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 페페 (PEPE)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
페페 (PEPE)의 심층 토큰 구조
PEPE 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
Overview
Pepe (PEPE) is a meme cryptocurrency designed as a purely playful and community-driven asset. Its tokenomics are distinguished by radical simplicity and transparency, with a focus on fairness and wide distribution.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Fixed Supply: The total supply of PEPE is 420.69 trillion tokens. This supply was minted in full at launch; no further tokens can be created.
- No Ongoing Issuance: There are no mechanisms—such as mining, staking rewards, or inflation—that issue new tokens after initial minting. PEPE is non-inflationary.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Allocation
|Notes
|Uniswap V3 Liquidity Pool
|10% (~42.07T PEPE)
|Provided to bootstrap liquidity; accessible to all
|CEX Listings/Bridges/Ops
|6.9% (~29.03T PEPE)
|Reserved for centralized exchanges, cross-chain bridges, ops
|Public/Community
|~83% (~349.59T PEPE)
|Released directly to the public; no private or team allocations
Key Points:
- The project founders did not allocate tokens to themselves, employees, advisors, or for any private sales.
- The initial distribution emphasized immediate fair launch with wide access to the community.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- No Staking or Yield: PEPE does not feature any staking, liquidity provider rewards, or yield incentives. There are no dividends, profit-sharing, or on-chain rewards for holders.
- Primary Utility: PEPE serves as a speculative and memetic asset. It previously provided access to the “Pepe Palace” Discord for holders but this has since been discontinued.
- Trading: The main use case is trading on centralized and decentralized exchanges.
- No Voting Rights or Governance: Holding PEPE confers no governance or legal rights over any entity.
4. Lock-up and Unlocking Mechanism
- Immediate Unlock: The overwhelming majority of the supply was unlocked at launch; there are no vesting schedules, cliffs, or delayed unlocks for the public allocation.
- Liquidity and Reserve Allocations: The tokens set aside for liquidity pools and exchange operations were also immediately accessible, with a portion held in transparent multi-sig wallets.
- No Ongoing Token Unlocks: All scheduled unlock events are completed. The only recorded unlock event was the initial cliff at launch (April 17, 2023) for the community/incentive allocation.
5. Additional Notes: Security and Centralization
- No Minting or Superuser Powers: The contract owner has renounced ownership; there are no mint, pause, or freeze capabilities remaining.
- Contract Blacklist Function: A non-standard “blacklist” function was present but reportedly only used once.
- High Holder Concentration: As of December 2024, the top 10 addresses control over 41% of the total supply, mostly belonging to exchange hot wallets and large liquidity providers.
6. Summary and Implications
- Pepe was designed for radical simplicity, transparency, and fairness, with all tokens unlocked and accessible to the community from inception.
- The absence of team allocations, investor vesting, or continual issuance reduces the risk of future dilution or insider selling events—a hallmark of memecoin ethos.
- PEPE’s complete lack of functional utility or incentive mechanisms means its value and adoption are wholly community-driven and speculative.
- Its viral growth and exceptional on-chain holder count highlight the power of memetic engagement, but also expose holders to volatility typical of meme assets.
Key Takeaway
Pepe’s token economics embody extreme transparency and minimalism—no scheduled releases, no special perks or utility, and no formal team compensation. The project's appeal and risk profile are tied singularly to community sentiment and speculative demand.
페페 (PEPE) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
페페 (PEPE) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 PEPE 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
PEPE 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 PEPE의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, PEPE 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.