Jupiter (JUP) 토크노믹스
Jupiter (JUP) 정보
Jupiter는 솔라나를 대표하는 디파이 디앱으로, 솔라나의 주요 유동성 인프라 역할을 하며 전체 소매 유동성 이동의 80% 이상을 주도하고 솔라나 네트워크 내 대부분의 프로토콜과 원활하게 통합됩니다.
Jupiter (JUP) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Jupiter (JUP)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Jupiter (JUP)의 심층 토큰 구조
JUP 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
1. Overview
Jupiter (JUP) is the governance token for the Jupiter Exchange protocol built on Solana. Its design focuses on powering community-led decision-making, incentivizing ecosystem growth, and supporting liquidity provisioning across the Jupiter DEX aggregator.
2. Issuance Mechanism
- Maximum Supply: 10 billion JUP.
- Initial Distribution:
- The initial token distribution involved an airdrop to early users and an open market sale via a launch pool.
- Launch Pool:
- On January 31, 2024, a seven-day open market sale for JUP tokens began. This sale used a single-sided USDC-JUP Dynamic Liquidity Market Maker (DLMM) pool on Meteora (starting price: $0.40/JUP). The launch pool contained locked liquidity for the duration of the sale.
3. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|JUP Tokens
|% of Max Supply
|Mechanism & Notes
|Community Allocation
|5,000,000,000
|50.00%
|Includes airdrops (4 rounds: 40% of max supply), contributors and grants (10%); airdrops planned for early users and prospective community members
|Launch Pool
|250,000,000
|2.50%
|Used in DLMM pool for initial liquidity and price discovery
|Contributors/Grants
|1,000,000,000
|10.00%
|For ecosystem development, contributors, and ongoing grants.
|(Total Known)
|6,250,000,000+
|62.50%+
|Remaining distribution undisclosed or reserved for future plans
|Max Supply
|10,000,000,000
|100%
Note: The above table is based on available data. Not all allocation details (such as team and investor tranches) have been publicly disclosed.
4. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Governance:
- JUP is Jupiter’s ecosystem governance token. Holders are intended to vote on crucial matters such as launchpad projects, listing disputes, grants, and ecosystem development.
- As of early 2024, no verifiable evidence confirms that full governance features are operational.
- Incentives:
- Airdrop mechanisms target active users and contributors.
- No explicit staking or direct fee-sharing program is implemented. However, involvement in liquidity provisioning via the launchpad or DLMM pools may carry indirect incentives.
- Liquidity:
- Jupiter's LFG Launchpad utilizes JUP for airdrops and trading new tokens, contributing to dynamic ecosystem engagement.
- Dynamic Liquidity Market Maker pools support JUP liquidity and trading efficiency.
5. Locking Mechanisms
- Launch Pool Lock:
- The DLMM pool for the open market sale featured a seven-day lock-up, during which both USDC and JUP tokens remained in the pool to provide price stability.
- After this period, leftover liquidity is accessible to the project team.
- Vesting and Locks on Allocations:
- As of early 2024, there is no publicly available or verifiable information regarding detailed vesting schedules or time-locked allocations for contributors, investors, or future community distributions.
- The community and ecosystem allocations (including airdrops) have no disclosed vesting/lock-ups.
6. Unlocking Schedule & Timetable
- Launch Pool:
- Unlocked after seven days from the start of the initial sale.
- Airdrop Distribution:
- The first airdrop was claimable by wallets that interacted with Jupiter before November 2, 2023 (955,000 eligible wallets, per third-party sources).
- Four airdrop rounds are planned for the community allocation, but their exact unlock dates have not been disclosed.
- Contributors and Grants:
- Allocation exists, but no explicit vesting or unlock timetable is published as of the latest data.
7. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|10B JUP max, launched via airdrop, open market sale
|Primary Allocation
|50% airdrop, 10% contributors/grants, 2.5% launch pool
|Usage
|Governance, launchpad voting, liquidity, prospective grants
|Incentives
|No fee-sharing/staking, but airdrop & launchpad participation
|Locking
|7-day lock for launch pool; no published overall vesting
|Unlocking
|Launch pool after 7 days; airdrops per event, no public timetable
|Governance
|Planned, not yet fully operational
8. Nuances, Implications, and Recommendations
- Transparency: While Jupiter disclosed major allocations and initial airdrop mechanisms, the lack of a public, detailed vesting and unlocking schedule for contributor/grant pools or any long-term emissions curve may pose risk perception for prospective investors or users.
- Governance Evolution: The actual implementation of governance (i.e., JUP holders' power to steer protocol development or treasury allocation) is anticipated but as of 2024 not functionally live. The effectiveness and scope of on-chain governance will significantly influence the token’s intrinsic value.
- Incentive Limitations: The absence of explicit staking, yield, or reward programs means demand is mainly tied to governance and speculative use—the utility will likely grow with ecosystem expansion.
- Airdrop Dynamics: The commitment to airdrop a large share of tokens to early users and future contributors is positive for decentralization and user alignment, though clear communication on timelines and conditions will serve the ecosystem well.
Additional Recommendations:
- Monitoring for Updates: Users and investors should keep a close watch on official Jupiter channels for future disclosures of detailed vesting, governance, or incentive programs.
- Community Engagement: As airdrop and launchpad mechanisms reward active participation, prospective users may benefit by engaging early and meaningfully in the Jupiter ecosystem.
Note: The above information is based on available public sources and project statements as of Q1 2024. Some details (especially regarding vesting, locks, and governance functions) are subject to change as more is disclosed by the Jupiter team.
Jupiter (JUP) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Jupiter (JUP) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 JUP 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
JUP 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 JUP의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, JUP 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.