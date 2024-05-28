ICP 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.

1. Issuance Mechanism

Genesis Supply & Inflation:

At network genesis, 469 million ICP were created.

Supply is inflationary, primarily due to rewards to Node Providers (who run infrastructure) and voting rewards to stakers participating in governance.

As of May 28, 2024, the total supply reached approximately 519 million ICP.

Reward Emissions:

Node Provider rewards: Minted monthly, calculated based on the 30-day moving average price of ICP in Special Drawing Rights (XDR), and paid for operating node hardware and infrastructure.

Minted monthly, calculated based on the 30-day moving average price of ICP in Special Drawing Rights (XDR), and paid for operating node hardware and infrastructure. Voting rewards: Paid daily, proportionally to “neurons” (locked ICP) based on voting activity and power.

Burn Mechanisms:

ICP is burned: When converted to “cycles” (utility tokens to pay for computation/storage; 1 XDR worth of ICP = 1 trillion cycles), On each account transfer (0.0001 ICP is burned as a fee), When NNS proposal fees (10 ICP) are burned if proposals are rejected.



2. Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category ICP Supply (at Genesis) % of Supply DFINITY Foundation ~111.94 million ~23.87% Team Members ~84.48 million ~18.01% Early Contributors ~44.58 million ~9.51% Internet Computer Assoc. 20.00 million ~4.26% Advisors & 3rd Parties ~11.24 million ~2.40% Community & Developer ~2.24 million ~0.48% Node Operators ~1.05 million ~0.22% Airdrop Participants ~3.76 million (1 yr vesting) ~0.80%

Additional tokens distributed via airdrop (vesting over 1 year from May 2021).

3. Usage & Incentive Mechanisms

Primary Uses:

Staking: Stake ICP (minimum 1 ICP) to create a “neuron.” Locked “neurons” grant voting power, the ability to propose or vote on governance (NNS, the network DAO), and reward accrual (called “maturity”).

Cycle Creation (Gas): ICP can be converted (burned) into cycles to pay for computation, memory, and storage on canisters (Internet Computer’s smart contracts).

Network Operations: Used to pay node providers and, in the near future, API nodes.

Burning: Transfer fees and rejected proposal fees are burned, reducing supply.

Medium of Exchange: Transacts value within the ecosystem and on DEXs such as ICPSwap.



Incentives:

Node Providers: Receive monthly inflationary rewards in ICP.

Receive monthly inflationary rewards in ICP. Stakers (“neurons”): Earn daily voting rewards (can be claimed as ICP, subject to unlock conditions).

Earn daily voting rewards (can be claimed as ICP, subject to unlock conditions). No liquidity provision mechanism presently exists.

4. Lock-up Mechanism

To participate in governance and earn voting rewards, ICP must be locked in a neuron for a “dissolve delay” of minimum 6 months; maximum 8 years .

Voting power depends on both lock-up length (dissolve delay) and “age bonus” (how long the neuron has been staked). 6 months → 1.06x bonus; 8 years → 2x bonus (linear in between). Maximum “neuron age” bonus is 1.25x after 4 years.

Users can increase lock-up duration at any time, decrease only by initiating “dissolve,” which starts the countdown.

Adding tokens to a neuron resets its age bonus proportionally.

5. Unlocking Time

Unlocking (Dissolving): When dissolve delay reaches zero, neurons can be “disbursed” (ICP returned to owner). Voting rewards claimable only after full unlock; minimum claim is 1 ICP.

Airdrop/TGE Vesting: Airdrop tokens vested monthly over 1 year from launch (May 2021).

Team and early allocations likely subject to bespoke vesting schedules, but publicly disclosed lockups are focused on staking, not team unlocks.

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance Genesis: 469M ICP; Inflation via Node Provider & Voting Rewards Burn Cycles minting, transaction fees, rejected proposal fees Allocation Foundation, team, contributors, association, public (airdrop with 1 yr vest), nodes Usage Governance, cycle (gas) payments, node compensation, network fees, DEX trades Incentives Node provider & staking (neuron) rewards (inflationary) Lock-up Governance staking: 6 months–8 years (with unlock bonuses); airdrop vesting: 1 year Unlock Full unlock after dissolve delay; team vesting unspecified; airdrop: 1 year monthly

Nuances & Implications

Economic Security: The long lock-up periods incentivize long-term commitment to governance, discouraging short-term speculation.

The long lock-up periods incentivize long-term commitment to governance, discouraging short-term speculation. Inflation: Secular inflation from node and voting rewards; counterbalanced by direct burning in utility (cycles), and governance (proposal) processes.

Secular inflation from node and voting rewards; counterbalanced by direct burning in utility (cycles), and governance (proposal) processes. Governance Centrality: Holding and staking ICP is essential to exercise any onchain control over Internet Computer—even for ecosystem projects (e.g. via SNS DAOs).

Holding and staking ICP is essential to exercise any onchain control over Internet Computer—even for ecosystem projects (e.g. via SNS DAOs). Incentive Alignment: Node providers and governance participants are directly compensated, aligning the interests of infrastructure providers with network health.

Node providers and governance participants are directly compensated, aligning the interests of infrastructure providers with network health. Unlock Risks: Most circulating supply is liquid; primary lock-up is voluntary via staking (with the exception of vesting allocations for investors and airdrop recipients).

Most circulating supply is liquid; primary lock-up is voluntary via staking (with the exception of vesting allocations for investors and airdrop recipients). No Delegation: All governance power is directly tied to staked neurons; as of the latest disclosures, there is no delegation mechanism (unlike many PoS chains).

This structure provides an in-depth overview of ICP’s token economics. For specifics around unlock schedules and precise vesting details for early team/VC allocations, refer to official DFINITY/Internet Computer documentation, as public data is primarily focused on staking mechanics, airdrop, and network incentives.