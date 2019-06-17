알고랜드 (ALGO) 토크노믹스
알고랜드 (ALGO) 정보
알고랜드는 진정한 탈중앙화 네트워크 내에서 완전한 참여, 보호 및 속도를 보장하는 공개적이고 허가가 없는 순수한 지분 증명 블록체인입니다. 알고랜드는 주류 블록체인 채택을 저해하는 기술적 장벽인 탈중앙화, 규모 및 보안을 제거합니다. 알고랜드는 암호화 분야의 선구적인 연구에 경력을 바친 튜링 상을 수상한 실비오 미칼리(Silvio Micali)가 이끄는 학문 이론과 과학에 깊이 뿌리를 둔 팀에 의해 구축되었습니다
알고랜드 (ALGO) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 알고랜드 (ALGO)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
알고랜드 (ALGO)의 심층 토큰 구조
ALGO 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Maximum Supply: Algorand's token, ALGO, has a capped supply of 10 billion tokens.
- Distribution Approach: The initial supply was minted at Genesis, with major portions allocated to the Algorand Foundation, Algorand, Inc., and various incentive and ecosystem funds.
- Issuance for Rewards: New tokens are not minted via on-chain inflation; instead, rewards and grants are distributed from pre-existing allocations, especially focused on governance and incentive programs.
2. Allocation Mechanism
Initial and Current Allocations:
|Category
|Initial Allocated ALGO
|% of Max Supply
|Locking/Vesting (Summary)
|Algorand, Inc.
|2,000,000,000
|20%
|Controlled by Algorand, Inc. (details below)
|Algorand Foundation
|500,000,000
|5%
|Controlled by Foundation
|Community Incentives
|6,200,000,000*
|62%
|Extensive/varied, including rewards, grants, etc.
|Participation Rewards**
|2,500,000,000*
|25%
|Unlocked over ~10 years for governance
|Relay Nodes
|2,500,000,000*
|25%
|Vesting per EIP-11252019AF
|Contingent Incentives
|1,200,000,000*
|12%
|Vesting per EIP-11252019AF
|Ecosystem Support
|1,250,000,000
|12.5%
|10-year unlock at ~10% per year from 2020
*Some categories overlap in early documents; allocation values have changed over time.
**Participation Rewards are specifically allocated to governance.
Top 10 addresses collectively hold ~21.5% of the max supply (as of July 2023), with large addresses managed by Binance and Algorand Foundation entities.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
Network Utility
- Transaction Fees: ALGO is required for all transactions (minimum fee: 0.001 ALGO).
- Staking/Governance: ALGO enables participation in Pure Proof-of-Stake consensus and protocol governance.
- Governance Rewards: Users register as “governors,” committing ALGO for three months, vote on proposals, and receive proportional rewards (historically 10–14% APY). Rewards are drawn from the allocated Community & Governance pool.
Incentive Models
- Rewards are not inflationary; all incentives come from reserved allocations.
- Participation does not require slashing—no risk of losing principal for misbehavior.
4. Locking and Vesting Mechanism
Governance Commitment
- “Locked” stake for governance means ALGO is committed but not technically unspendable, so users maintain liquidity if they don’t wish to claim rewards.
Unlock/Vesting Schedules
- Community/Governance rewards: Vest over ~10 years since 2020.
- Relay Nodes, Contingent Incentives: Vesting schedules specified in project docs and EIPs (not all released at once).
Recent and Historical Unlock Data
|Date
|Allocation
|Recipient Group
|ALGO Unlocked
|2025-05-29
|Participation Rewards
|Community/Incentives
|~527,400
|2025-05-30
|Participation Rewards
|Community/Incentives
|~527,400
|…
|…
|…
|…
|2025-06-05
|Participation Rewards
|Community/Incentives
|~527,400
- Typical daily unlock for rewards remains steady, reflecting a measured release schedule.
Unlocking Patterns
- Typical Governance Unlock: Every three months, at the end of each governance cycle, rewards are distributed and token unlocks are processed as scheduled.
- Ecosystem Funds: Unlocked linearly over time.
5. Summary Table: Allocation, Locking, Unlock
|Category
|Allocation %
|Locking Mechanism
|Unlocking Time
|Foundation/Inc.
|25%
|Company-controlled
|Varies, no programmatic vest
|Community Incentives
|~62%
|Distributed via rewards
|Over 10 years
|Participation Rewards
|~25%
|Locked for governance
|Cycle-based (3mo)
|Ecosystem & Grant
|12.5%
|Linear 10-year unlock
|10% per year
|Relay Nodes & Cont.Inc.
|37%**
|Programmatic vesting
|Specified in EIPs
Notes:
- Some allocations overlap in early documentation; numbers may reflect redistribution/updates.
- Exact current allocation status may be queried on Algorand block explorers.
Conclusion
Algorand’s token economics are defined by a hard-capped supply, non-inflationary reward distribution sourced from reserved allocations, multi-year vesting schedules, and robust governance incentives managed through a transparent, cycling structure. There is no slashing risk, and governance participation is widely accessible. Unlocks proceed steadily, ensuring long-term sustainability and community alignment.
For detailed/specific unlocks or address-level breakdown, see Algorand’s official block explorers and governance dashboards.
알고랜드 (ALGO) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
알고랜드 (ALGO) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 ALGO 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
ALGO 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 ALGO의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, ALGO 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
ALGO 구매 방법
알고랜드 (ALGO)를 포트폴리오에 추가하고 싶으신가요? MEXC는 신용카드, 은행 송금, P2P 거래 등 다양한 방법으로 ALGO 을 구매할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 초보자든 전문가든 MEXC를 사용하면 쉽고 안전하게 암호화폐를 구매할 수 있습니다.
알고랜드 (ALGO) 가격 내역
ALGO의 가격 내역을 분석하면 과거 시장 움직임, 주요 지지/저항 수준, 변동성 패턴을 이해하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 사상 최고가를 추적하든 추세를 파악하든, 과거 데이터는 가격 예측과 기술 분석에서 중요한 부분입니다.
ALGO 가격 예측
ALGO 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? ALGO 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
MEXC를 선택해야 하는 이유는 무엇인가요?
MEXC는 전 세계 수백만 명의 사용자가 신뢰하는 세계 최고의 암호화폐 거래소 중 하나입니다. 초보자든 전문가든 MEXC는 암호화폐로 가는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다.
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.