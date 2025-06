MSDG

MSDG is designed to offer a compelling mix of puzzle-solving, strategy, and blockchain-based incentives. Here are the core features that set it apart: Puzzle-Based Gameplay (Telegram Mini-App), Card Battle Expansion, Blockchain-Powered Economy, Decentralized Ownership & Fair Play, Multi-Phase Development. Mystic The Gathering is more than just a game—it’s a digital world where strategy, magic, and technology merge, offering players a unique and rewarding experience.

심볼MSDG

순위No.

시가총액$0.00

완전히 희석된 시가총액$0.00

시장 점유율%

거래량/시가총액 (24시간)0

유통 공급량--

최대 공급량0

총 공급량10,000,000,000

유통률%

발행일--

자산이 처음 발행된 가격--

사상 최고가,

최저가,

퍼블릭 블록체인BSC

소개MSDG is designed to offer a compelling mix of puzzle-solving, strategy, and blockchain-based incentives. Here are the core features that set it apart: Puzzle-Based Gameplay (Telegram Mini-App), Card Battle Expansion, Blockchain-Powered Economy, Decentralized Ownership & Fair Play, Multi-Phase Development. Mystic The Gathering is more than just a game—it’s a digital world where strategy, magic, and technology merge, offering players a unique and rewarding experience.

섹터

SNS

etfindex:mc_etfindex_source면책 조항: 에서 제공한 데이터는 투자 조언으로 간주되어서는 안 됩니다.