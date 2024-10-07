Sudeng (HIPPO) токеномикасы
Sudeng (HIPPO) туралы ақпарат
No cats, no dogs. Only $HIPPO, driven by the people.
Sudeng (HIPPO) токеномикасы мен бағасын талдау
Sudeng (HIPPO) үшін негізгі токеномика мен баға деректерін, соның ішінде нарық капиталын, қамту мәліметтерін, FDV және баға тарихын зерттеңіз. Токеннің қазіргі құнын және нарықтағы орнын бір қарағанда түсініңіз.
Sudeng (HIPPO) токенінің тереңдетілген құрылымы
HIPPO токендерінің қалай шығарылатынын, үлестірілетінін және ашылатынын тереңірек біліңіз. Бұл бөлім токеннің экономикалық құрылымының негізгі аспектілерін көрсетеді: пайдалығы, ынталандырулары және құқықпен қамтылуы.
Overview
sudeng (HIPPO) is a flagship memecoin on the Sui blockchain, inspired by the viral hippo "Su Deng." It is a community-driven project with a philanthropic angle, donating a portion of its revenues to wildlife conservation, notably supporting the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand. The token launched in 2024 and quickly gained traction within the Sui ecosystem, achieving notable liquidity and price milestones.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Type: Community-launched memecoin on Sui blockchain.
- Initial Distribution: The token was introduced during the 2024 memecoin boom, with liquidity established on Sui decentralized exchanges (DEXs).
- Supply Model: The specific total supply and emission schedule are not detailed in the available sources, but as a memecoin, it likely follows a fixed or pre-minted supply model typical of similar projects.
2. Allocation Mechanism
While detailed allocation tables are not provided in the public documentation, the following can be inferred from the project’s positioning and typical memecoin practices:
|Allocation Category
|Description
|Community/DEX Liquidity
|Majority of tokens likely distributed via DEX liquidity pools and trading.
|Philanthropy Fund
|A portion of revenues is allocated to wildlife conservation efforts.
|Team/Development
|Not explicitly stated, but community-driven management is emphasized.
|Marketing/Community
|Community engagement and meme propagation are core to the token’s growth.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use:
- Speculative trading and community engagement, as is standard for memecoins.
- Philanthropic impact: A portion of revenues supports wildlife causes, adding a unique utility and incentive for holders who value social impact.
- Incentives:
- Community participation and meme culture propagation.
- Potential for price appreciation driven by community hype and charitable initiatives.
- No explicit staking, governance, or DeFi utility is described, aligning with the memecoin ethos.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Locking/Unlocking:
- There is no evidence of a formal token locking or vesting mechanism for HIPPO (sudeng).
- As a memecoin, tokens are typically fully liquid upon launch, with no vesting for team or early contributors unless otherwise specified.
- The absence of a lock-up period is consistent with the project’s community-driven, open-access approach.
5. Unlocking Time
- Unlocking Schedule:
- Not applicable; tokens are presumed to be unlocked and freely tradable from launch.
- No vesting cliffs or gradual unlocks are mentioned in available documentation.
6. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Community launch, likely fixed/pre-minted supply, DEX liquidity introduction
|Allocation
|Community/DEX, philanthropy fund, team (implied), marketing/community (implied)
|Usage/Incentives
|Speculation, meme engagement, charitable donations, community-driven growth
|Locking
|No formal locking; tokens are liquid and tradable from launch
|Unlocking
|No vesting or unlock schedule; all tokens presumed unlocked at launch
7. Additional Context and Implications
- Market Impact: HIPPO (sudeng) reached an all-time high of $0.0143 on October 7, 2024, reflecting strong community interest and the power of meme-driven narratives in crypto.
- Philanthropy: The integration of charitable giving distinguishes HIPPO from many other memecoins, potentially broadening its appeal beyond pure speculation.
- Risks: As with all memecoins, HIPPO is subject to high volatility, speculative trading, and lacks intrinsic utility beyond community and charitable engagement.
- No Locking/Unlocking: The absence of vesting or lock-up periods means there is no artificial supply restriction, which can lead to both rapid price appreciation and sharp corrections.
8. References
- KuCoin: Top Projects in the Sui Network Ecosystem to Watch in 2025
- HTX Exchange: HIPPO Token Information
- Kraken: sudeng (HIPPO) Price
- Official HIPPO Website
- SuiScan Explorer: sudeng Token
9. Conclusion
sudeng (HIPPO) exemplifies the new wave of memecoins that blend viral internet culture with real-world impact. Its token economics are simple and transparent, with no complex vesting or locking mechanisms, and its unique philanthropic angle sets it apart in the crowded memecoin landscape. However, as with all such tokens, participants should be aware of the speculative nature and inherent risks.
Sudeng (HIPPO) токеномикасы: Түсіндірілген негізгі көрсеткіштер және оларды қолдану мысалдары
Sudeng (HIPPO) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығын, тұрақтылығын және әлеуетін талдау үшін өте маңызды.
Негізгі көрсеткіштер және олар қалай есептеледі:
Жалпы қамтуы:
Жасалған немесе жасалатын HIPPO токендерінің ең көп саны.
Айналымдағы қамту:
Қазіргі уақытта нарықта және көпшіліктің қолында бар токендер саны.
Максимал қамту:
Барлығы қанша HIPPO токені болуы мүмкін деген қатаң шегі.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation/Толығымен сұйытылған бағалау):
Қазіргі баға × максимал қамту ретінде есептеледі, егер барлық токендер айналымда болса, жалпы нарық капиталының болжамын береді.
Инфляция деңгейі:
Тапшылық пен ұзақ мерзімді баға қозғалысына әсер ететін жаңа токендердің қаншалықты жылдам енгізілетінін көрсетеді.
Неліктен бұл көрсеткіштер трейдерлер үшін маңызды?
Жоғары айналымдағы қамту = үлкен өтімділік.
Шектеулі максимал қамту + төмен инфляция = бағаның ұзақ мерзімді өсуінің әлеуеті.
Токендердің ашық таралуы = жобаға жақсырақ сенім және орталықтандырылған бақылаудың төмен тәуекелі.
Қазіргі төмен нарық капитализациясы бар жоғары FDV = ықтимал артық бағалау сигналдары.
Енді сіз HIPPO токеномикасын түсінген болсаңыз, HIPPO токенінің нақты бағасымен танысып шығыңыз!
Қалай HIPPO сатып алуға болады
Портфеліңізге Sudeng (HIPPO) қосқыңыз келе ме? MEXC биржасы HIPPO сатып алудың әртүрлі әдістерін, соның ішінде несие карталарын, банк аударымдарын және “peer-to-peer” сауданы қолдайды. Сіз енді бастаған болсаңыз да, кәсіпқой болсаңыз да, MEXC крипто сатып алуды оңай және қауіпсіз етеді.
Sudeng (HIPPO) бағасының тарихы
HIPPO бағасының тарихын талдау пайдаланушыларға өткен нарық қозғалыстарын, негізгі қолдау/қарсылық деңгейлерін және құбылмалық үлгілерін түсінуге көмектеседі. Сіз осы уақытқа дейінгі ең жоғары көрсеткіштерді бақылап жатсаңыз немесе трендтерді анықтайсыз ба, тарихи деректер - бағаны болжау мен техникалық талдаудың маңызды бөлігі.
HIPPO бағасының болжамы
HIPPO қайда бет алып жатқанын білгіңіз келе ме? Біздің HIPPO бағасын болжау бетіміз болашаққа көзқарасты қамтамасыз ету үшін нарықтағы жағдайды, тарихи үрдістерді және техникалық көрсеткіштерді біріктіреді.
Неліктен MEXC-ді таңдау керек?
MEXC - әлемдегі миллиондаған пайдаланушылар сенім артқан әлемдегі ең үздік криптовалюта биржаларының бірі. Сіз енді бастаған болсаңыз да, кәсіпқой болсаңыз да, MEXC - криптомен айналысудың ең оңай жолы.
Дисклеймер
Бұл беттегі “Токеномика” деректері үшінші тарап ақпарат көздерінен алынған. MEXC олардың дәлдігіне кепілдік бермейді. Инвестиция жасамас бұрын мұқият танысып шығыңыз.
Sudeng (HIPPO) сатып алыңыз
Сома
1 HIPPO = 0.001897 USD