DeepBook (DEEP) токеномикасы
DeepBook (DEEP) туралы ақпарат
DeepBook is a next-generation decentralized central limit order book (CLOB) built on Sui. DeepBook leverages Sui's parallel execution, sub-second latency, and low transaction fees to bring a highly performant, laser-fast on-chain exchange.
DeepBook (DEEP) токеномикасы мен бағасын талдау
DeepBook (DEEP) үшін негізгі токеномика мен баға деректерін, соның ішінде нарық капиталын, қамту мәліметтерін, FDV және баға тарихын зерттеңіз. Токеннің қазіргі құнын және нарықтағы орнын бір қарағанда түсініңіз.
DeepBook (DEEP) токенінің тереңдетілген құрылымы
DEEP токендерінің қалай шығарылатынын, үлестірілетінін және ашылатынын тереңірек біліңіз. Бұл бөлім токеннің экономикалық құрылымының негізгі аспектілерін көрсетеді: пайдалығы, ынталандырулары және құқықпен қамтылуы.
The DeepBook Protocol, operating on the Sui blockchain, introduced its native token, DEEP, with the launch of DeepBook v3 in October 2024. The protocol is designed as a decentralized, on-chain central limit order book (CLOB) and aims to serve as the liquidity backbone for Sui’s DeFi ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the DEEP token’s economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Name: DEEP
- Total Supply: 10,000,000,000 DEEP
- Initial Distribution: The DEEP token was launched with allocations to DBClaimNFT holders and participants in the v3 testing phase. The token is available on both centralized and decentralized exchanges.
- Ongoing Issuance: There is no evidence of ongoing inflationary issuance; the supply appears fixed at launch.
Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed allocation table is not available in the public datasets, the following allocations are confirmed:
|Allocation Category
|Description/Notes
|DBClaimNFT Holders
|Allocation claim for 101,968 DBClaimNFT holders
|v3 Testing Participants
|Rewards for participants in the DeepBook v3 testing phase
|Exchanges
|Liquidity for trading on CEXs and DEXs
|Community & Ecosystem
|Intended for incentivizing liquidity and protocol growth
|Team & Contributors
|Not explicitly detailed, but standard in most token launches
For the most up-to-date and granular allocation breakdown, refer to the DeepBook whitepaper.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Trading Fees: DEEP is used to pay trading fees on DeepBook. Staking DEEP can reduce taker fees to as low as 0.25 bps (stable pairs) and 2.5 bps (volatile pairs).
- Staking Incentives:
- Takers: Staked DEEP reduces trading fees.
- Makers: Staked DEEP earns rebates based on maker volume.
- Governance: Future upgrades will allow DEEP holders to participate in protocol governance, though as of the latest update, no active governance process is in place.
- Liquidity Incentives: The protocol incentivizes both liquidity providers (makers) and active traders (takers) through a volume-based fee and rebate structure.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking: Users can stake DEEP to access fee reductions and maker rebates.
- No Explicit Lockups: There is no evidence of mandatory lockups or vesting for the majority of circulating tokens, except for possible allocations to team or contributors, which are not detailed in public datasets.
- Governance Locking (Planned): Future governance may introduce locking for voting power, but this is not yet implemented.
Unlocking Time
- Initial Unlock: Tokens for DBClaimNFT holders and v3 testers were claimable at launch (October 2024).
- No Public Vesting Schedule: There is no detailed public vesting or unlock schedule for team, foundation, or ecosystem allocations as of the latest available data.
- Future Unlocks: Any future unlocks or vesting would likely be disclosed in protocol updates or governance proposals.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply (10B DEEP), distributed at launch
|Allocation
|DBClaimNFT holders, v3 testers, exchanges, community/ecosystem, (team not detailed)
|Usage
|Trading fees, staking for fee reduction/rebates, (future) governance
|Incentives
|Volume-based taker fee reductions, maker rebates, staking rewards
|Locking
|Staking for incentives; no mandatory lockups disclosed
|Unlocking
|Immediate for initial claimants; no detailed vesting schedule for other allocations
Additional Resources
- DeepBook Whitepaper (PDF)
- Official Documentation
- DEEP Token Governance Blog
Analysis and Implications
- Efficiency and Incentives: The DEEP token model is designed to reward both liquidity providers and active traders, aligning incentives for deep, efficient markets.
- Decentralization Roadmap: While governance is not yet live, the protocol’s roadmap includes community-driven upgrades and decision-making.
- Transparency: The lack of a fully public, granular allocation and vesting schedule is a limitation for deep due diligence, though major categories are disclosed.
- Ecosystem Impact: As the foundational liquidity layer for Sui, DeepBook and the DEEP token are positioned to play a central role in the network’s DeFi growth.
Recommendation: For the most current and detailed tokenomics, including any future changes to allocation or unlocking, consult the official DeepBook documentation and whitepaper, and monitor protocol governance channels.
DeepBook (DEEP) токеномикасы: Түсіндірілген негізгі көрсеткіштер және оларды қолдану мысалдары
DeepBook (DEEP) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығын, тұрақтылығын және әлеуетін талдау үшін өте маңызды.
Негізгі көрсеткіштер және олар қалай есептеледі:
Жалпы қамтуы:
Жасалған немесе жасалатын DEEP токендерінің ең көп саны.
Айналымдағы қамту:
Қазіргі уақытта нарықта және көпшіліктің қолында бар токендер саны.
Максимал қамту:
Барлығы қанша DEEP токені болуы мүмкін деген қатаң шегі.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation/Толығымен сұйытылған бағалау):
Қазіргі баға × максимал қамту ретінде есептеледі, егер барлық токендер айналымда болса, жалпы нарық капиталының болжамын береді.
Инфляция деңгейі:
Тапшылық пен ұзақ мерзімді баға қозғалысына әсер ететін жаңа токендердің қаншалықты жылдам енгізілетінін көрсетеді.
Неліктен бұл көрсеткіштер трейдерлер үшін маңызды?
Жоғары айналымдағы қамту = үлкен өтімділік.
Шектеулі максимал қамту + төмен инфляция = бағаның ұзақ мерзімді өсуінің әлеуеті.
Токендердің ашық таралуы = жобаға жақсырақ сенім және орталықтандырылған бақылаудың төмен тәуекелі.
Қазіргі төмен нарық капитализациясы бар жоғары FDV = ықтимал артық бағалау сигналдары.
Енді сіз DEEP токеномикасын түсінген болсаңыз, DEEP токенінің нақты бағасымен танысып шығыңыз!
Қалай DEEP сатып алуға болады
Портфеліңізге DeepBook (DEEP) қосқыңыз келе ме? MEXC биржасы DEEP сатып алудың әртүрлі әдістерін, соның ішінде несие карталарын, банк аударымдарын және “peer-to-peer” сауданы қолдайды. Сіз енді бастаған болсаңыз да, кәсіпқой болсаңыз да, MEXC крипто сатып алуды оңай және қауіпсіз етеді.
DeepBook (DEEP) бағасының тарихы
DEEP бағасының тарихын талдау пайдаланушыларға өткен нарық қозғалыстарын, негізгі қолдау/қарсылық деңгейлерін және құбылмалық үлгілерін түсінуге көмектеседі. Сіз осы уақытқа дейінгі ең жоғары көрсеткіштерді бақылап жатсаңыз немесе трендтерді анықтайсыз ба, тарихи деректер - бағаны болжау мен техникалық талдаудың маңызды бөлігі.
DEEP бағасының болжамы
DEEP қайда бет алып жатқанын білгіңіз келе ме? Біздің DEEP бағасын болжау бетіміз болашаққа көзқарасты қамтамасыз ету үшін нарықтағы жағдайды, тарихи үрдістерді және техникалық көрсеткіштерді біріктіреді.
Неліктен MEXC-ді таңдау керек?
MEXC - әлемдегі миллиондаған пайдаланушылар сенім артқан әлемдегі ең үздік криптовалюта биржаларының бірі. Сіз енді бастаған болсаңыз да, кәсіпқой болсаңыз да, MEXC - криптомен айналысудың ең оңай жолы.
Дисклеймер
Бұл беттегі “Токеномика” деректері үшінші тарап ақпарат көздерінен алынған. MEXC олардың дәлдігіне кепілдік бермейді. Инвестиция жасамас бұрын мұқият танысып шығыңыз.
DeepBook (DEEP) сатып алыңыз
Сома
1 DEEP = 0.127798 USD