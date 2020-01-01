8chan (8CHAN) токеномикасы
8chan (8CHAN) туралы ақпарат
$8CHAN Disclaimer & Community Statement $8CHAN coins are intended to serve as an expression of support for, and engagement with, the culture and community behind the symbol "$8CHAN" and its associated artwork. They are not intended to be, nor should they be interpreted as, an investment opportunity, investment contract, or security of any kind.
$8CHAN is not available to persons or entities in restricted jurisdictions. Users acknowledge that digital assets carry inherent risks, high volatility, and the potential for total loss. Any price data displayed on this site is sourced from DEXScreener and may be delayed or inaccurate. Always verify market prices through multiple sources before trading. Nothing on this site constitutes financial, legal, or investment advice. See Terms & Conditions for full details.
$8CHAN is a community-driven meme coin that embraces free speech and internet culture. Trading involves high risk, and market conditions can be unpredictable. Always DYOR (Do Your Own Research) and never spend more than you can afford to lose.
8chan (8CHAN) токеномикасы мен бағасын талдау
8chan (8CHAN) үшін негізгі токеномика мен баға деректерін, соның ішінде нарық капиталын, қамту мәліметтерін, FDV және баға тарихын зерттеңіз. Токеннің қазіргі құнын және нарықтағы орнын бір қарағанда түсініңіз.
8chan (8CHAN) токеномикасы: Түсіндірілген негізгі көрсеткіштер және оларды қолдану мысалдары
8chan (8CHAN) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығын, тұрақтылығын және әлеуетін талдау үшін өте маңызды.
Негізгі көрсеткіштер және олар қалай есептеледі:
Жалпы қамтуы:
Жасалған немесе жасалатын 8CHAN токендерінің ең көп саны.
Айналымдағы қамту:
Қазіргі уақытта нарықта және көпшіліктің қолында бар токендер саны.
Максимал қамту:
Барлығы қанша 8CHAN токені болуы мүмкін деген қатаң шегі.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation/Толығымен сұйытылған бағалау):
Қазіргі баға × максимал қамту ретінде есептеледі, егер барлық токендер айналымда болса, жалпы нарық капиталының болжамын береді.
Инфляция деңгейі:
Тапшылық пен ұзақ мерзімді баға қозғалысына әсер ететін жаңа токендердің қаншалықты жылдам енгізілетінін көрсетеді.
Неліктен бұл көрсеткіштер трейдерлер үшін маңызды?
Жоғары айналымдағы қамту = үлкен өтімділік.
Шектеулі максимал қамту + төмен инфляция = бағаның ұзақ мерзімді өсуінің әлеуеті.
Токендердің ашық таралуы = жобаға жақсырақ сенім және орталықтандырылған бақылаудың төмен тәуекелі.
Қазіргі төмен нарық капитализациясы бар жоғары FDV = ықтимал артық бағалау сигналдары.
Енді сіз 8CHAN токеномикасын түсінген болсаңыз, 8CHAN токенінің нақты бағасымен танысып шығыңыз!
Дисклеймер
Бұл беттегі “Токеномика” деректері үшінші тарап ақпарат көздерінен алынған. MEXC олардың дәлдігіне кепілдік бермейді. Инвестиция жасамас бұрын мұқият танысып шығыңыз.