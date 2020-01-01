FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN) トケノミクス
FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN) 情報
Fartcoinは、ソラナチェーン上のミームコインです。
FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN) トケノミクス & 価格分析
FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN) の詳細なトークン構造
FARTCOIN トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Issuance Mechanism
Fartcoin employs a unique, community-centered issuance mechanism. Unlike traditional cryptocurrencies that rely on mining, staking, or pre-mined allocations, Fartcoin distributes its tokens through a "submission-based" model. Users can earn newly issued tokens by submitting their best fart jokes or memes. This gamified method not only encourages creative participation but also ties token generation directly to community engagement and content creation. The technical issuance leverages the Solana blockchain’s scalability and low transaction fees, ensuring high accessibility and fast distribution to participants.
Allocation Mechanism
Fartcoin diverges sharply from standard private sale, team, or VC allocation models. Instead, its tokens are primarily allocated via community-driven activities:
- Submission rewards: The main allocation vehicle is rewarding users for content submissions (jokes, memes), effectively turning meme creation into the "mining" process.
- Community focus: There’s no indication of significant pre-mines, reserve allocations, or VC lockups commonly found in other projects. This maximizes decentralization and grassroots involvement from the outset.
- Ongoing distribution: Rather than a fixed genesis distribution, allocation remains ongoing and adaptive, tied directly to user participation rates.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
The most remarkable feature of Fartcoin’s usage and incentive mechanism is its integration of humor and blockchain utility:
- Community engagement: Participation is rewarded in Fartcoin via meme/joke submissions, fostering continuous engagement.
- Gamification of economics: Every blockchain transaction triggers a digital fart sound effect—a creative, lighthearted way to make crypto access playful and distinctive.
- Technical utility: Fartcoin is compatible with Solana dApps, leveraging the network’s ecosystem and infrastructure.
- Incentives are tied to creativity and interaction, rather than passive holding or capital investment, encouraging a steady cycle of user activity.
Lock-Up Mechanism
Based on available evidence, Fartcoin does not employ traditional lock-up mechanisms typical in more "serious" crypto projects:
- No vesting schedules: Since the distribution is ongoing and based on continuous participation, standard vesting schedules for team or investors are not a core part of the model.
- No early private allocations: This removes lock-ups associated with team/dev/VC allocations and presumptive cliffs.
- Circulation is immediate, reflecting the project's focus on unrestricted community access and minimization of central control.
Unlocking Time
There is no evidence of a structured unlock schedule for Fartcoin. The continual, submission-driven issuance provides immediate liquidity to recipients:
- Tokens earned through participation are available to users without delay.
- No vesting or unlock cliffs correspond to core stakeholders, since the model is inherently permissionless and egalitarian.
Summary Table
|Element
|Mechanism/Policy
|Issuance
|Submission-based rewards for fart jokes/memes; ongoing community issuance
|Allocation
|No pre-mines/VC/team allocations; community-driven, ongoing reward allocation
|Usage & Incentive
|Gamified participation; digital sound effects; meme-driven engagement
|Lock-Up
|No traditional lock-up or vesting schedules
|Unlocking
|Immediate—no delayed unlocks or vesting periods
Historical Context, Implications & Scenarios
Fartcoin represents a new wave of meme economics, different from first-generation meme coins like Dogecoin or Shiba Inu that featured simple, inflationary issuance and passive holding. It reflects broader crypto trends toward gamification, community-centered growth, and the fusion of humor with decentralized finance.
- Potential Implications: The lack of structured lock-ups or VC allocations reduces the risk of mass dumps from insiders, while the playful, participatory model may fuel sustainable growth—as long as community interest remains high.
- Risks/Limits: If meme engagement wanes or the novelty fades, issuance and participation could stall, potentially affecting ecosystem dynamism and token value.
- Recommendations: Prospective participants should consider the token’s foundation in social and cultural engagement rather than conventional DeFi use cases.
Conclusion
Fartcoin’s tokenomics reflect its meme-driven ethos: creative, decentralized, and built for community fun. Its economics are deliberately simple—with ongoing, participation-tied issuance, no VC lock-ups, and immediate circulation. Its long-term trajectory will likely depend on sustained community contribution and the ability to keep the humor and engagement fresh.
FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される FARTCOIN トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
FARTCOIN トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
FARTCOIN のトケノミクスを理解したところで、FARTCOIN トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
FARTCOIN の購入方法
FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN) をポートフォリオに加えたいですか？MEXC は、クレジットカード、銀行振込、ピアツーピア取引など、FARTCOIN を購入するさまざまな方法をサポートしています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCなら暗号資産の購入を簡単かつ安全に行えます。
FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN) 価格履歴
FARTCOIN の価格履歴を分析することで、過去の市場動向や重要なサポート/レジスタンスライン、ボラティリティのパターンを理解できます。史上最高値の推移を追ったり、トレンドを見極めたりする際に、過去のデータは価格予測やテクニカル分析に欠かせない要素です。
FARTCOIN 価格予測
FARTCOIN の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の FARTCOIN 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。
FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN) を購入
金額
1 FARTCOIN = 0.98106 USD