Informazioni su Web 3 Dollar USD3

USD3 is a fully asset-backed currency (“RToken”) created on the Reserve protocol. RTokens feature onchain asset-backing, revenue sharing, overcollateralization and mint/redemptions, governed by RSR stakers.

The native web 3 currency. A low-risk yield-bearing USD stablecoin built on DeFi markets. Governance should prioritize safety and stability, seeking highly-rated stables and DeFi platforms. Earn the DeFi rate any time you're in stables.

Sito web ufficiale: https://app.reserve.org/ethereum/token/0x0d86883faf4ffd7aeb116390af37746f45b6f378/overview