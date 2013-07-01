Economia del token di Stellar (XLM)
Informazioni su Stellar XLM
Stellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.
Economia del token e analisi del prezzo di Stellar (XLM)
Esplora i principali dati di economia del token e prezzo per Stellar (XLM), inclusi capitalizzazione di mercato, dettagli sulla foritura, FDV e cronologia dei prezzi. Scopri il valore attuale e la posizione di mercato del token a colpo d'occhio.
Struttura approfondita dei token Stellar (XLM)
Approfondisci come i token XLM vengono emessi, allocati e sbloccati. Questa sezione evidenzia gli aspetti chiave della struttura economica del token: utilità, incentivi e vesting.
Overview
Stellar's native token, XLM (Lumens), serves as the backbone of the Stellar blockchain, a Layer-1 network designed for fast, low-cost cross-border value transfer and asset issuance. Stellar's unique consensus model, the Federated Byzantine Agreement (FBA) via the Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP), distinguishes it from PoW and PoS chains and shapes aspects of its tokenomics.
1. Issuance Mechanism
Initial Token Supply and Historical Changes
- Original Supply (2014): 100 billion XLM.
- Inflation (2014–2019): 1% annual inflation, which was distributed weekly.
- Burn Event (2019): On November 4, 2019, a major supply reduction occurred: ~55 billion XLM (over 50% of supply) were burned, reducing total supply to ~50 billion XLM. The inflation mechanism was also deprecated by validator vote, so XLM supply became fixed.
- Current Max Supply (2025): ~50 billion XLM.
- Current Circulating Supply (June 2025): ~31.15 billion XLM, remaining stable in recent data.
Issuance Principle
- Since late 2019, Stellar operates with a fixed-supply model and no new issuance.
2. Allocation Mechanism
SDF-Controlled Allocations Post-Burn:
|Category
|Amount (XLM)
|% of Max Supply
|Description
|Ecosystem Development
|2.00B
|4.00%
|Infrastructure, R&D, Community fund, hackathons, grants
|Use-Case Investment
|10.00B
|20.00%
|Acquisitions, new products, enterprise fund
|- New Products
|2.00B
|4.00%
|Grants for product launches
|- Enterprise Fund
|8.00B
|16.00%
|Investments/acquisitions
|User Acquisition
|6.00B
|12.00%
|Marketing, PR, communications, airdrops
|SDF Operations/Direct Dev
|~8.00B*
|~16.00%*
|Salaries, operational expenses
|*Number inferred from burns and remaining supply
Note: Past airdrops and partnerships led to widespread XLM distribution, but the giveaway/airdrop programs were wound down and associated tokens burned.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
Core Functions of XLM:
- Transaction Fees: All operations require a minimal XLM fee, which prevents spam and keeps network operations efficient.
- Base Reserve Requirement: Every account must hold a minimum XLM balance (2 base reserves, with one reserve currently set at 0.5 XLM, but subject to governance changes).
- Medium of Exchange: Enabling transfers of value within Stellar and as an intermediary ("bridge" currency) for asset/token exchange, especially if direct liquidity routes are missing.
- Decentralized Exchange (SDEX): XLM is widely used as a bridge asset for cross-asset swaps.
- Incentives: Grants, infrastructure rewards, and bug bounty programs for network security and ecosystem growth.
- Governance Funding: Administered by the Stellar Development Foundation through thematic programs and direct investments.
Ecosystem-Specific Usage: Real-world asset tokens, fintech applications, and capital/incentive mechanisms such as those seen in YieldBlox create further demand for XLM as collateral and for transaction settlement.
4. Lock-up Mechanism and Unlocking Timeframes
Legacy and Current Practices:
- Airdrops & Programmatic Vesting: In early years, large airdrop allocations had unlocking/vesting schedules, but post-2019, new airdrops have mostly stopped.
- SDF-Controlled Allocations: SDF retains discretion over when/how to disburse its tokens. Programmatic lock-ups and grants are typical for ecosystem or enterprise grants, sometimes with time-based vesting, though specifics are not always public.
- Smart Contract Escrow/Clawback: With Protocol 17, regulated assets on Stellar can be time-locked or clamped through escrow contracts. However, the XLM token itself is not subject to protocol-level time locks.
Scheduled and Historic Unlocks:
- Historical Unlocks: A large portion of older allocations, held for airdrops or development, were burned, with remaining supply managed by SDF.
- Current Unlocks: No fixed, protocol-enforced unlock schedule for XLM exists. Unlocks are, instead, tied to operational needs, strategic grants, or ecosystem programs, governed by the SDF and disclosed on a discretionary basis.
5. Incentive Programs
- Bug Bounty: Ongoing XLM bounties for identifying vulnerabilities.
- Community Fund: Grants to projects, often subject to community voting and panel approval, with fresh governance models like Neural Quorum Governance.
- Ecosystem Growth: Strategic investments and grants are designed to incentivize key partners and high-impact developers to build within the Stellar ecosystem.
- Yield Platforms (e.g., YieldBlox): Introduce innovative incentive mechanisms for holding or staking assets (not XLM itself but often reliant on its underlying infrastructure).
6. Recent Circulating Supply Trends
The circulating supply of XLM remained steady over the last week of May into June 2025, with a slight upward trend, reflecting stable economic management without major new token releases.
7. Limitations and Transparency
- Transparency: SDF publishes detailed allocation and grant reporting, though not all disbursement schedules are disclosed in detail in real-time.
- Lockups: Unlike some newer blockchains, Stellar does not enforce on-chain time-based unlocks for XLM allocations; program-level vesting is implemented at the discretion of SDF or grant recipients.
8. Analytical Perspectives
Strengths:
- Fixed supply post-inflation removal enhances predictability and scarcity.
- Responsive allocation model allowed burn and refocus of token economics on ecosystem sustainability.
- Active use-case development through grants, incentives, and productivity apps.
Weaknesses:
- Past high centralization (significant SDF holdings)—though this continues to decline as XLM is disbursed and ecosystem expands.
- No rigid lockup/unlock schedule, leaving incentive execution reliant on SDF stewardship and transparency rather than protocol enforcement.
Future Outlook: Continued ecosystem growth, tokenized assets, and increasing DeFi integrations (e.g., YieldBlox, on-chain RWA projects) should strengthen XLM's medium- and long-term utility, underpinned by SDF's ongoing reductions in central holdings.
Summary Table
|Category
|Mechanism
|Detail/Explanation
|Issuance
|Fixed Supply (post-2019)
|No further inflation, capped at ~50B XLM
|Allocation
|Planned & Discretionary
|Ecosystem, Use-Case Investment, User Acquisition
|Usage
|Transaction/Reserve/Bridge/DEX
|Fees, min. balances, swap intermediary
|Incentive
|Grants, Bounties, Ecosystem Fund
|Programmatic, community, security, growth
|Lock Up/Unlock
|SDF-Directed; Vesting on Grants
|No protocol-locked schedule for XLM; SDF discretion
|Circulating Trend
|Stable, slight increase
|~31.15B XLM in circulation (June 2025)
Conclusion
Stellar's token economics have transitioned from a high-supply, inflationary regime to a scarce, conservatively managed model. Current economics prioritize sustainable ecosystem growth over short-term allocation, with strategic unlocks, incentive programs, and wide-ranging use-cases continuing to drive value into the network. While the SDF retains central control over a nontrivial supply of XLM, its ongoing transparency and grant-based allocation serve as a key mechanism for incentivizing network expansion, security, and broad-based user engagement.
For developers and users, this means participating in a maturing ecosystem where XLM's value is increasingly tied to real-world asset tokenization, fintech adoption, and cross-chain financial infrastructure.
If you need further details on specific SDF disbursements, ecosystem programs, or XLM's current allocation, let me know what area you'd like to explore further.
Economia del token di Stellar (XLM): spiegazioni sulle metriche chiave e casi d'uso
Comprendere l'economia del token di Stellar (XLM) è essenziale per analizzarne il valore, la sostenibilità e il potenziale a lungo termine.
Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:
Fornitura totale:
Numero massimo di token XLM che sono stati o saranno mai creati.
Fornitura circolante:
Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.
Fornitura massima:
Il limite massimo di quanti token XLM possono esistere in totale.
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):
Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.
Tasso di inflazione:
Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?
Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.
Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.
Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.
Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di XLM, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token XLM!
Come acquistare XLM
Vuoi aggiungere Stellar (XLM) al tuo portafoglio? MEXC supporta diversi metodi di acquisto di XLM, tra cui carte di credito, bonifici bancari e trading peer-to-peer. Che tu sia un principiante o un professionista, MEXC rende l'acquisto di criptovalute facile e sicuro.
Cronologia dei prezzi di Stellar (XLM)
L'analisi della cronologia dei prezzi di XLM aiuta gli utenti a comprendere i movimenti passati del mercato, i livelli chiave di supporto/resistenza e i modelli di volatilità. Sia che si tratti di tracciare i massimi storici o di identificare le tendenze, i dati storici sono una parte fondamentale della previsione dei prezzi e dell'analisi tecnica.
Previsione prezzi di XLM
Vuoi sapere dove potrebbe dirigersi XLM? La nostra pagina di previsione dei prezzi di XLM combina sentiment di mercato, trend storici e indicatori tecnici per offrire una visione lungimirante.
Perché dovresti scegliere MEXC?
MEXC è uno dei principali exchange di criptovalute al mondo, apprezzato da milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. Che tu sia un principiante o un professionista, MEXC è la tua strada più semplice per le crypto.
Disclaimer
I dati dell'economia del token presenti in questa pagina provengono da fonti di terze parti. MEXC non ne garantisce l'accuratezza. Ti preghiamo di condurre ricerche approfondite prima di investire.
Acquista Stellar (XLM)
Importo
1 XLM = 0.4373 USD