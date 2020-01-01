Economia del token di OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP)
Informazioni su OFFICIAL TRUMP TRUMP
the official Trump memecoin
Economia del token e analisi del prezzo di OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP)
Esplora i principali dati di economia del token e prezzo per OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP), inclusi capitalizzazione di mercato, dettagli sulla foritura, FDV e cronologia dei prezzi. Scopri il valore attuale e la posizione di mercato del token a colpo d'occhio.
Struttura approfondita dei token OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP)
Approfondisci come i token TRUMP vengono emessi, allocati e sbloccati. Questa sezione evidenzia gli aspetti chiave della struttura economica del token: utilità, incentivi e vesting.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 TRUMP tokens.
- Initial Mint: Tokens were minted at launch and are being distributed according to a pre-defined vesting and allocation schedule.
- Bridging: TRUMP exists natively on Solana and is also bridged to Ethereum (ERC-20), Base, and BNB Smart Chain. Bridging uses a lock/mint and burn/unlock mechanism, where tokens are locked on the origin chain and minted on the destination chain, and vice versa for redemptions.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Group
|% of Total
|Unlocking Details
|Liquidity
|10%
|100M TRUMP, available at launch
|Public Distribution
|10%
|100M TRUMP, available at launch
|Creators & CIC Digital, 1
|36%
|360M TRUMP, 10% unlock after 3-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years
|Creators & CIC Digital, 2
|18%
|180M TRUMP, 25% unlock after 6-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years
|Creators & CIC Digital, 3
|18%
|180M TRUMP, 25% unlock after 12-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years
|Creators & CIC Digital, 4
|4%
|40M TRUMP, 10% unlock after 3-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years
|Creators & CIC Digital, 5
|2%
|20M TRUMP, 25% unlock after 6-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years
|Creators & CIC Digital, 6
|2%
|20M TRUMP, 25% unlock after 12-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years
- Note: CIC Digital LLC (an affiliate of The Trump Organization) and Fight Fight Fight LLC collectively own 80% of the supply, subject to the above vesting schedules.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: TRUMP is a meme token intended as a digital collectible and expression of support for the ideals associated with Donald J. Trump. It is not designed as an investment, security, or to provide any financial return.
- Utility: The token is primarily used for trading and holding. There are no staking, yield, or liquidity provision mechanisms. No dividends, interest, or other forms of compensation are distributed to holders.
- Community Engagement: Special events, such as dinners with President Trump, are occasionally offered to top holders as a form of community incentive, but these are not ongoing or protocol-based rewards.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Vesting: The majority of tokens allocated to creators and affiliated entities are subject to time-based cliffs and linear daily vesting over two years.
- Cliffs: Depending on the allocation group, cliffs range from 3 to 12 months, after which a portion (10% or 25%) is unlocked, with the remainder released daily.
- Lockup Extensions: The team has extended some lockups, with tokens from the initial cliff and subsequent three months of daily unlocks remaining locked for an additional 90 days.
5. Unlocking Time
|Allocation Group
|Cliff Period
|Initial Unlock
|Vesting Period
|Daily Linear Unlocks
|Vesting End Date
|Creators & CIC Digital, 1
|3 months
|10%
|2 years
|Yes
|2028-01-16
|Creators & CIC Digital, 2
|6 months
|25%
|2 years
|Yes
|2028-01-16
|Creators & CIC Digital, 3
|12 months
|25%
|2 years
|Yes
|2028-01-16
|Creators & CIC Digital, 4
|3 months
|10%
|2 years
|Yes
|2028-01-16
|Creators & CIC Digital, 5
|6 months
|25%
|2 years
|Yes
|2028-01-16
|Creators & CIC Digital, 6
|12 months
|25%
|2 years
|Yes
|2028-01-16
- Unlocking is performed daily and is linear after the cliff period.
- Recent lockup extensions have delayed some initial unlocks by an additional 90 days.
6. Additional Notes
- No Staking or Yield: There are no mechanisms for earning additional tokens or rewards by holding or staking TRUMP.
- No Platform Utility: TRUMP does not provide access to any platform features or governance.
- Airdrops: Occasional airdrops have been conducted for purchasers of official Trump merchandise.
Summary:
OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) is a meme token with a fixed supply and a detailed, time-locked allocation schedule. The vast majority of tokens are subject to multi-year vesting with daily linear unlocks after initial cliff periods. The token is designed for community engagement and digital collectibility, with no built-in financial incentives, staking, or governance features. Unlocking and vesting are strictly enforced, with recent extensions to some lockups for added supply discipline.
Economia del token di OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP): spiegazioni sulle metriche chiave e casi d'uso
Comprendere l'economia del token di OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) è essenziale per analizzarne il valore, la sostenibilità e il potenziale a lungo termine.
Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:
Fornitura totale:
Numero massimo di token TRUMP che sono stati o saranno mai creati.
Fornitura circolante:
Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.
Fornitura massima:
Il limite massimo di quanti token TRUMP possono esistere in totale.
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):
Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.
Tasso di inflazione:
Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?
Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.
Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.
Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.
Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di TRUMP, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token TRUMP!
Come acquistare TRUMP
Vuoi aggiungere OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) al tuo portafoglio? MEXC supporta diversi metodi di acquisto di TRUMP, tra cui carte di credito, bonifici bancari e trading peer-to-peer. Che tu sia un principiante o un professionista, MEXC rende l'acquisto di criptovalute facile e sicuro.
Cronologia dei prezzi di OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP)
L'analisi della cronologia dei prezzi di TRUMP aiuta gli utenti a comprendere i movimenti passati del mercato, i livelli chiave di supporto/resistenza e i modelli di volatilità. Sia che si tratti di tracciare i massimi storici o di identificare le tendenze, i dati storici sono una parte fondamentale della previsione dei prezzi e dell'analisi tecnica.
Previsione prezzi di TRUMP
Vuoi sapere dove potrebbe dirigersi TRUMP? La nostra pagina di previsione dei prezzi di TRUMP combina sentiment di mercato, trend storici e indicatori tecnici per offrire una visione lungimirante.
Perché dovresti scegliere MEXC?
MEXC è uno dei principali exchange di criptovalute al mondo, apprezzato da milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. Che tu sia un principiante o un professionista, MEXC è la tua strada più semplice per le crypto.
Disclaimer
I dati dell'economia del token presenti in questa pagina provengono da fonti di terze parti. MEXC non ne garantisce l'accuratezza. Ti preghiamo di condurre ricerche approfondite prima di investire.
Acquista OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP)
Importo
1 TRUMP = 9.674 USD