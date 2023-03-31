Economia del token di Realio (RIO)
Informazioni su Realio RIO
$RIO (Realio Network Token) is the native gas and utility token of the Realio Network. The Realio Network is a Cosmos SDK Layer-1 multi-chain Web3 ecosystem focused on the issuance and management of digitally native real-world assets (RWAs). The Network has built-in EVM compatibility and features a native dual-token public Proof-Of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism for both Realio’s utility token, $RIO, and its hybrid digital security token, $RST (Realio Security Token). $RIO is a native multi-chain asset that currently exists on the Ethereum, Algorand, and Stellar networks, with a genesis event for native $RIO happening on March 31st, 2023 when the Realio Network launches.
Economia del token e analisi del prezzo di Realio (RIO)
Esplora i principali dati di economia del token e prezzo per Realio (RIO), inclusi capitalizzazione di mercato, dettagli sulla foritura, FDV e cronologia dei prezzi.
Struttura approfondita dei token Realio (RIO)
Approfondisci come i token RIO vengono emessi, allocati e sbloccati. Questa sezione evidenzia gli aspetti chiave della struttura economica del token: utilità, incentivi e vesting.
Overview
Realio Network's RIO is the native utility token supporting its Cosmos SDK-based Layer-1 blockchain, focused on the tokenization and management of real-world assets (RWAs) like real estate and private equity. The network utilizes a CometBFT consensus mechanism and is designed for interoperability, compliance, and secure asset management.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Max Supply: The network supply cap for RIO is 175 million tokens.
- Issuance Method: RIO tokens are issued as part of the protocol’s native asset supply, with emissions distributed through network activities such as staking and validator rewards. The initial supply and schedule details are not publicly specified in full, but the issuance emphasizes decentralized participation through proof-of-stake consensus and incentivization mechanisms.
2. Allocation Mechanism
Detailed allocation breakdowns (e.g., percentages to team, investors, ecosystem) have not been published in the openly-available documentation. The token appears focused on community and network utility, with allocations for:
- Genesis Validators: Validators and delegators received tokens at network launch as incentives for network security and decentralization.
- Network Rewards: Ongoing distribution via staking rewards, validator incentives, and potentially ecosystem/community incentives.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
Utility:
- Staking: RIO is bonded by validators and delegators to secure the network and to earn block rewards proportional to stake contribution.
- Governance: Token holders can participate in on-chain governance, voting on protocol upgrades and network parameter changes.
- Transaction Fees: RIO is required for transaction fees and as gas for network operations and for deploying new assets.
- RWA Tokenization: RIO acts as a utility token for creating and transacting real-world asset-backed tokens within the Realio ecosystem.
- Composability: Used across the multi-chain Realio environment, supporting EVM and non-EVM integrations through Cosmos IBC.
Incentives:
- Staking Rewards: Distributed to validators and delegators for securing the chain.
- Network Participation: Additional rewards may be available for active engagement in governance and network development.
4. Lock-up and Vesting Mechanisms
There is limited explicit detail public about the specific vesting schedules or lock-up durations for early participants, team allocations, or investor tranches. General network design principles suggest:
- Validator and staking-related tokens are bonded during the staking period to secure the network and must remain locked while staked.
- Unlocking typically coincides with unbonding periods customary to Cosmos chains (e.g., a 21-day unbonding process after unstaking).
5. Token Unlock Timeline
Explicit unlock schedules for team or early backer allocations have not been found in public disclosures. For staked tokens:
- Staking Unbonding: Upon withdrawal, tokens undergo an unbonding period (likely similar to Cosmos, e.g., 21 days).
- Ecosystem Unlocking: If the network engaged in any prior allocations with lock-ups, those would likely follow industry norms (e.g., team/investor cliffs and linear vesting).
Key Takeaways & Limitations
- Transparency: The Realio Network is transparent about its focus on utility and decentralization but does not provide granular public documentation on historical allocation or lock-up schedules.
- Utility-Driven: The tokenomics are clearly designed to encourage active use of RIO for network security, governance, transaction processing, and direct involvement in real-world asset issuance.
- Incentivization: Incentives are primarily through proof-of-stake staking and validator engagement, aligning with the Cosmos ecosystem’s security model.
Recommendation: For granular breakdowns of allocations, explicit lock-up schedules, or historical unlock events, prospective participants should review official network disclosures, governance forums, or reach out to the Realio team through verified channels.
